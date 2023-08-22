Good Burger 2 Teaser Trailer Brings Kenan Thompson And Kel Mitchell Back Together

In the 1990s, Nickelodeon created a sketch comedy show called "All That," an absurdist half-hour that was the kid's answer to "Saturday Night Live." The series ran for 10 seasons and served as the launchpad for performers like Nick Cannon, Amanda Bynes, Josh Server, Katrina Johnson, Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, Kel Mitchell, and the longest-reigning "SNL" cast member in history, Kenan Thompson. Like the adult series, "All That" birthed a handful of sketches that would get their own spin-offs, none more famous than "Good Burger."

Kenan and Kel starred as Dexter and Ed, getting into hijinks while working at a fast food joint that fans loved so much, they got their own movie. Now, over 25 years later, the classic combo is back with "Good Burger 2." Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios released a teaser trailer today, opening with Dexter hit by a car being driven by Ed, one that he's converted into a burger mobile. Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, eat your heart out. "Hey man, you almost car-burgered me to death!" Dexter shouts, inspiring Ed to respond, "The new adventures of Ed and Dex starts now!" Is this cheesy? Yes. Do I care? Absolutely not. I spent two decades watching Hollywood fall over itself to pay homage to the 1980s. '90s kids, our time is now! Here's the official synopsis:

"Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

While the teaser trailer is pretty short, it's packed with enough nostalgia to keep the excitement flowing.