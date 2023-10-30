The Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror Episode You Forgot Featured Matthew Perry

This past weekend, the tragic news came down that the popular "Friends" star Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54. Most well-known for playing Chandler Bing, the fan-favorite character many considered to be the beating heart of the classic sitcom, the actor's career spanned several decades and included appearances on dozens and dozens of various movies and shows. As the world continues to mourn the loss of such an icon, countless fans have come forward to memorialize his life, legacy, and screen presence outside of the go-to example of "Friends." Although he would never find another starring role quite like the one he enjoyed on the show that made his name and turned him into one of the most famous popular figures around the globe, Perry went on to make an undeniable impact wherever his journey took him until the end.

How prominently did his star power shine during his heyday? Well, that's easy enough to figure out based on the productions he was able to join post-"Friends." Not just anyone gets the call to appear on "Saturday Night Live," but Perry once breathed life into a pitch-perfect sketch that lives on to this day. Similarly, fans made it possible for him to make a cameo appearance in "Cougar Town" alongside his former co-star Courteney Cox for a special on-screen reunion. But even before all that, Perry received the highest honor of them all: a voice role on the king of all sitcoms, "The Simpsons."

The long-running animated series has made a tradition out of celebrating beloved pop culture icons with some of the funniest jokes and self-deprecating gags the writers could possibly come up with. But with just one throwaway gag in a Halloween-themed episode, "The Simpsons" reminded viewers exactly why Perry was so loved.