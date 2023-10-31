We're Giving Away Five 4K Copies Of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Paramount has delayed the release of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two" until 2025, which means we have a year and a half until we get to see the continued adventures of IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his pals. What to do until then? How about watch its predecessor at home, luxuriating in all of the character-driven spectacle and behind-the-scenes bonus features? Sounds like a good option to me!

We've teamed up with Paramount to give away five copies of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" on 4K Ultra HD to five lucky /Film readers. The movie is already available on digital, but why settle for that when you can own a physical copy that doesn't run the risk of being mysteriously taken offline by the villainous Entity, the mysterious new technology-based antagonist of this film franchise?

With that physical disc providing crystal-clear, uncompressed 4K image quality, you can revisit the scene in which a certain character apparently dies; maybe you'll spot a clue about whether or not co-writer/director Chris McQuarrie truly intends to follow through with that decision, or whether that death was somehow an elaborate ruse in order to fool The Entity and give Ethan Hunt and his friends the element of surprise in a key moment in the sequel. Is that a foolish hope? Possibly! But with a year and a half until the truth is confirmed, I'm admittedly spiraling a little here!

