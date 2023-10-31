We're Giving Away Five 4K Copies Of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Paramount has delayed the release of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two" until 2025, which means we have a year and a half until we get to see the continued adventures of IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his pals. What to do until then? How about watch its predecessor at home, luxuriating in all of the character-driven spectacle and behind-the-scenes bonus features? Sounds like a good option to me!
We've teamed up with Paramount to give away five copies of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" on 4K Ultra HD to five lucky /Film readers. The movie is already available on digital, but why settle for that when you can own a physical copy that doesn't run the risk of being mysteriously taken offline by the villainous Entity, the mysterious new technology-based antagonist of this film franchise?
With that physical disc providing crystal-clear, uncompressed 4K image quality, you can revisit the scene in which a certain character apparently dies; maybe you'll spot a clue about whether or not co-writer/director Chris McQuarrie truly intends to follow through with that decision, or whether that death was somehow an elaborate ruse in order to fool The Entity and give Ethan Hunt and his friends the element of surprise in a key moment in the sequel. Is that a foolish hope? Possibly! But with a year and a half until the truth is confirmed, I'm admittedly spiraling a little here!
Read on for details about how you can win this giveaway.
How to win
To win, all you have to do is head over to X (ugh), the site formerly known as Twitter, make sure you follow the /Film social media account, retweet our post about the giveaway (seen below), and wait to see if you end up as the winner. That's it! If you win, Paramount will send the disc directly to you. Apologies to our international readers, but this contest is for United States residents only.
"Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" (or, as it will likely be called moving forward, simply "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning") is one of the best action movies of 2023. The wind was slightly taken out of the sails of its biggest stunt by being a centerpiece of the film's marketing, but there are still tons of other incredible moments on display: The car chase through Rome, Tom Cruise sprinting through Venice, Pom Klementieff gleefully smashing things in a Hummer, Hayley Atwell's winning charisma, everything Shea Whigham was doing, and my personal favorite, the climactic train escape, just to name a few. And hey, with the holiday season quickly approaching, winning this contest could be a good opportunity for you to give a friend or loved one a great gift without spending a dime.
If you are not chosen as a winner, "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One" is now available for purchase on Digital and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.