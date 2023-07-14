Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Best Action Scene Has A Lot In Common With A Certain Jurassic Park Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

Despite all the labyrinthine plotting, a revolving door of supporting cast members, and many "gotcha!" moments where both the characters and the audience get fooled, the biggest draw of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise has become its bravura action sequences. Of course, that's thanks in no small part to producer and star Tom Cruise's determination to put himself in harm's way while on camera in as dramatic a fashion as possible.

Yet these stunt sequences aren't just showcases for the various stuntpeople's skills and Cruise's prowess — because they're often done practically, there's a large amount of suspense involved in these scenes. Whereas other action franchises, like "John Wick" for example, are focused more on the choreography, gags, and the like, "Mission: Impossible" keeps its action sequences filled with suspense, both within the story itself (there are usually some world-ending stakes involved) and metafictionally.

Although Cruise's BASE jump from a cliff is the most marketed and talked-about stunt from "Dead Reckoning" so far, it's not the last stunt sequence in the film. That honor goes to the spectacular train crash that closes "Part One," only it's not any run-of-the-mill train crash. Director Christopher McQuarrie has the train crash over an extended period of time, milking the event for all the suspense possible. The nail-biting sequence is also highly reminiscent of one directed by another master of action-suspense: the T-Rex trailer attack, as seen in Steven Spielberg's "The Lost World: Jurassic Park."