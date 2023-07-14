Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Shea Whigham On Chasing Ethan Hunt And Paying Homage [Exclusive Interview]

I do feel like, watching the movie, there's something between Briggs and Hunt that's left up in the air. Degas (Greg Tarzan Davis) has that line to your character about this being personal between you and Hunt. Was there any previous version of this movie where that was made more explicit, that you do have some sort of backstory with Hunt?

In true "Mission" fashion, I'm not at liberty to say [laughs]. But I'm sure that — yes, yes. Yes.

With your character, how much exactly did he change over the development of this movie? I'm sure, like you mentioned, aspects were cut or shifted over to "Part Two," that sort of thing. How much exactly did he evolve?

Yeah. If you've seen my work, I love the process of finding a character. I love that more than the actual shooting. Or when I was doing plays, I loved the rehearsal process and the discovery. So for me to find — I don't know how much I'm giving away if I say certain things, but when we're entering the party in Venice and how I enter the party, or what I do to the guys that I think might be Ethan in the first act of the piece, those kind of things just popped up. And then it starts to carry itself through the whole film. Hopefully it's not just for a laugh. I have to still play it serious, even though there's a lot of levity. So for that, yeah, it was ever-evolving, man. That's what kept me interested in Briggs.

As an actor, how do you handle that process of not having everything in a script prepared beforehand? You can't learn your lines weeks ahead of time, you're sort of on the fly with these movies.

I love having the script and letting it get in the bones, really marinate. Because then, what you don't want to do is try to force something on it. So if you have something ahead of time, you can ruminate on it, let it live in you. Sometimes you're getting up in the middle of the night and something comes to you. But I will say, we were on this long enough that I had time. Those things just, they came to me. When I tell my boss, when I tell Henry [Czerny] at the end of the piece ... you start to know your characters and you can't force that. If you force it or try to be funny or wink at the camera, it doesn't work.

I don't mean literally wink the camera. I mean, you just don't want to get caught. You never want to see the actor working. You know what I mean, Jeremy? You never want to see me working really hard to try to be funny or try to be serious or try to be — but I really enjoy it. I can't wait to get back on the floor with McQ and Tom and the rest of the gang. It's a talented bunch, man.