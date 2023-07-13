We Can't Stop Thinking About The Best Line Of Dialogue In Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning

This article, if you choose to read it, contains spoilers for "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1."

If Tom Cruise is to be considered something of a unicorn in our current era of filmmaking, standing out as one of the last examples of a bona fide movie star who's willing to put his body on the line and bring crowds of moviegoers back into theaters almost singlehandedly, then that only scratches the surface of Ethan Hunt's reputation as a living legend within the world of "Mission: Impossible." The longtime IMF agent has wracked up quite a list of accomplishments in his time, from breaking into CIA headquarters to infiltrating the Kremlin, not to mention scaling the Burj Khalifa and stopping the breakout of nuclear war — on multiple occasions. Not surprisingly, "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" ups the ante even higher by pitting him against the threat of a rogue artificial intelligence known as The Entity, with motivations as murky as its origins.

But what's any of that matter to the living manifestation of destiny himself?

The franchise has gotten quite a bit of mileage out of Ethan's ever-expanding reputation for overcoming any and all obstacles, no matter the odds, but "Mission: Impossible" truly reached another level once it began to directly comment on that aura surrounding its superhero-like protagonist. We've seen allies and enemies alike united — if ever so briefly — in sheer disbelief over the lengths that Hunt is willing to go if it means completing his mission. And that's led to some of the absolute best and funniest lines of dialogue throughout the series. That may have reached a crescendo early on in "Dead Reckoning," adding yet another feather in Ethan Hunt's cap and proving that, like its main hero, "Mission: Impossible" can still top itself.