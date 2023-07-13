Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Pom Klementieff On Unleashing The 'Tiger' Inside Her [Exclusive Interview]

I have to start with the fact that when my colleagues and I first watched "Dead Reckoning," we had a work call soon after to talk about the highlights of the movie, and unanimously, every single one of us said you were the highlight in every single scene that Paris was in.

[Laughs] Oh my gosh, so sweet. Thank you.

Was that a reaction you ever thought you would get back when you first joined this role?

You never know how it's going to be received, how the performance and the movie is going to be received. So, it's amazing when you hear the great reviews and people are like, "Yes, I love the character. It's great." But I think all the characters are so cool in this movie and they all shine. You all have a glimpse into their soul at one moment in the movie, at least.

In your discussions with Chris when you first joined, did he ever tell you what it was exactly that made him think of you specifically for this role? Was it maybe a past role? Did he see some untapped potential that other movies haven't keyed into but he wanted to bring out of you in this one?

I think what was exciting for him was to show people a different side of what I can do and that people haven't really seen. It was really fun to do that, and I feel super grateful that he gave me the opportunity to really go for it and just unleash the tiger that I have inside [laughs].

Your "Guardians" co-star Dave Bautista has chosen his post-Marvel roles specifically because he didn't want to be typecast as Drax. Did you have something similar in mind here? Because I feel like Paris is the exact opposite of Mantis in every possible way.

Yeah, it's true. It's so different and so funny that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out just a few months ago, and now Paris. So, it's really fun to promote these two movies, but the characters are just polar opposites. It's fun. It's the beauty of being an actor, being able to just go from rock and roll, to classical music, to [laughs] rap.