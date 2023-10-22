Pedro Pascal's Protective Mom Returns To SNL To Torment Another Girlfriend

When Pedro Pascal hosted "Saturday Night Live earlier this year it was one of the highlights of the season, giving us memorable sketches where "Mario Kart" got the "Last of Us" treatment, or they made fun of the absurd over-abundance of TV shows in the modern streaming era. Pascal made for the ideal host, willing to throw himself into even the weirdest of sketches with complete confidence. It was his first time hosting, and it immediately raised the question of when he'd be back. Sometimes "SNL" just clicks with a host and tries to bring them back as much as possible, and it's hard to imagine that not being the case with Pascal.

Indeed, just eight months later Pascal has made his surprise return, showing up to help out this week's host Bad Bunny with his monologue. Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper with Spanish as his native language, so in his monologue he decides to invite Pascal on stage to translate what he says to his English-speaking audience. Admittedly Pascal doesn't do a great job as a translator, but he tries his best.

But that wasn't all Pascal did last night: He also made a return to one of his most memorable characters: the Protective Mom, a Hispanic woman who loves her son (Marcello Hernandez) a little too much, to the point where she's jealous and hostile towards every new girlfriend he brings home to meet her. There's a lot to love about this sketch, perhaps the biggest being the way half of it is in untranslated Spanish while still managing to being funny and understandable to a mostly-English-speaking audience. Some behaviors are understandable in all languages, and Protective Mom's petty jealously shines through without the need for subtitles.