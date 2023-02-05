SNL Host Pedro Pascal Spoofs The Last Of Us With A Prestige HBO Adaptation Of Mario Kart

When director Todd Field brought us his dark, gritty take on the Joker in "Joker," we also got one of the best "Saturday Night Live" spoofs in recent years: "Grouch," starring David Harbour as a dark, gritty version of Oscar the Grouch living in a dark, gritty version of "Sesame Street."

But it's 2023 now, and we've moved on; dark and gritty is out, and bleak and moody is in. This week's "Saturday Night Live" host Pedro Pascal got the chance to spoof his own show, HBO's prestige drama adaptation of post-apocalyptic video game "The Last of Us," with a bleak, moody, prestige drama adaptation of another iconic game.

"HBO Mario Kart" actually works surprisingly well, though maybe that's just because the worlds of both "The Last of Us" and "Mario Kart" are dominated by mushrooms. And while the HBO-ified "Mario Mark" does take some creative liberties, there are also some details which are accurate to the video game, like Yoshi and Toad being bisexual. Check out the sketch, which features some frankly very impressive production values, below.