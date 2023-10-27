Five Nights At Freddy's Director Hopes Diehard Fans Will Roll With The Lore Changes [Exclusive]

There's no hiding that Hollywood is in arguably its most IP-obsessed era in entertainment history. It seems like everything – and I mean everything – hitting the theaters these days is based on an easily recognizable brand, character, franchise, book, or historical event. As of publication, the three highest-grossing films at the 2023 box office (so far) are "Barbie," "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," all films based on characters that have been around for at least four decades. But adapting these legitimately iconic characters is no easy task, and there's always the risk of falling into what I call "The 'Resident Evil' Fandom Problem." Meaning, a franchise has gotten so big and covered so much ground across so many generations of fans that it becomes impossible for everyone to be on the same page with what they want out of an adaptation.

The latest Hollywood adaptation of a recognizable series is Blumhouse and Universal Pictures' take on "Five Nights at Freddy's," the immensely popular indie videogame turned cultural juggernaut featuring possessed animatronics. Development on a film adaptation of the series began in 2015, so fans have been waiting on this feature for just shy of a decade. As exciting as it is for the film to finally be arriving, it also means expectations are sky-high. Will the film present the same lore as the games? Will the characters look the way fans always hoped? Will the actors be able to bring to life the characters fans have loved for so long?

I was fortunate enough to speak with director Emma Tammi ahead of the film's release, and we both agree that the fact "FNaF" isn't trying to perfectly replicate the game's (admittedly) convoluted lore is a good thing.