Cool Stuff: The Best New Halloween Horror Funko POPs For Funkoween And Scare Fair 2023

Did you hear that? It's the sound of a ghostly phone with an ominous warning about the masked killer played by Ethan Hawke in Scott Derrickson's recent horror film "The Black Phone." Hawke plays the heinous kidnapper and killer known as The Grabber, and the deadly man has been given no less than four different Funko POPs for collectors to get their hands on.

There's a regular version, featuring the creepy grinning mask, with The Grabber adorned with a top hat and red tinted glasses. Then there's also the rare Chase variant that takes away the accessories, leaving just the grainy mask on the killer's face.

There's also a version of The Grabber in an alternate outfit with blood splattered on his shirt and mask, holding an axe in hand. And finally, there's a bloody red molding version based on some of the marketing imagery featured on posters for "The Black Phone."

They're all available for pre-order over at the Funko Shop online.