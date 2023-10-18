Cool Stuff: The Best New Halloween Horror Funko POPs For Funkoween And Scare Fair 2023
We're right in the middle of spooky season, and Funko is celebrating with an impressive array of Halloween-themed horror Funko POPs for your collectible shelf. Of course, because Funko is always churning out tons of new figures all the time, we're not saying all of them are worth throwing down some cash for. That's why we're highlighting only the Funkoween and Scare Fair 2023 Funko POPs (and a bit of the selection from New York Comic-Con) that we think are worth grabbing.
If you're a fan of new scares from "The Black Phone," classics like John Carpenter's "Halloween" and William Friedkin's "The Exorcist," Netflix's "Stranger Things," the original "Insidious," and even a tinge of sci-fi with "Godzilla" or "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," you'll find something to snag for your collection. Take a look below!
The Black Phone is ringing
Did you hear that? It's the sound of a ghostly phone with an ominous warning about the masked killer played by Ethan Hawke in Scott Derrickson's recent horror film "The Black Phone." Hawke plays the heinous kidnapper and killer known as The Grabber, and the deadly man has been given no less than four different Funko POPs for collectors to get their hands on.
There's a regular version, featuring the creepy grinning mask, with The Grabber adorned with a top hat and red tinted glasses. Then there's also the rare Chase variant that takes away the accessories, leaving just the grainy mask on the killer's face.
There's also a version of The Grabber in an alternate outfit with blood splattered on his shirt and mask, holding an axe in hand. And finally, there's a bloody red molding version based on some of the marketing imagery featured on posters for "The Black Phone."
They're all available for pre-order over at the Funko Shop online.
Stranger Things have happened
"Stranger Things" are still afoot — or at least they will be whenever the fifth season of the series comes around and all of the show's kids look 40 years old. While we're waiting to return to the Upside Down, there's a whole new wave of "Stranger Things" Funko POPs featuring the many characters from the series.
Eleven, Jonathan, Robin, Nancy, Dustin, and Eddie all have new final battle versions from the end of the series. Plus, Henry (or 001) gets his own figure. But personally, I think the full-on Vecna is the one with the best new Funko POP figures. First of all, there's a Hot Topic exclusive where he's on fire and glows in the dark. Then, there's a version of Vecna from the POP Town line that comes with a small model of the Creel House.
All of the "Stranger Things" Funko POPs are available at the Funko Shop, aside from the retail exclusives noted in the post above.
Hedge your bets on Halloween
One of the most memorable shots from the original "Halloween" is the one where Michael Myers is just peeking around a hedge in the middle of broad daylight. It's Myers' presence during the daytime as well as the night that makes him even more terrifying than most slashers out there who get their killing done in the darkness. Now, Funko has brought this moment to life with a cool new POP figure that has Myers lurking behind one of those hedges, gazing upon Laurie Strode intently before mysteriously disappearing.
This one is a Hot Topic exclusive available now as part of the Scare Fair line-up.
Throw up with excitement for The Exorcist
The Funko POPs I love the most are the ones that bring to life specific moments with unique effects or props created for the figure. In this case, it's Regan from "The Exorcist" after she's already been possessed. As the demon wreaks havoc on her body, Regan blasts green vomit all over the place, and this Funko POP lets the puke fly with a glorious translucent green splatter coming out of her mouth.
This one is also a Hot Topic exclusive as part of the Scare Fair festivities.
Get demonic with Insidious
Speaking of demons, "Insidious" has some pretty nasty ones, and Funko is giving the Key Demon from "Insidious: The Last Key" his own gnarly little collectible figure. All the wrinkles, nasty teeth, and red eyes make this a pretty horrifying piece to beef up your Halloween decorations. Actually, why aren't there more "Insidious" Funko POPs? For now, this one is available at the Funko Shop online.
Ghostbusters and Godzilla
Finally, even though "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Godzilla" aren't exactly straight-up horror franchises, they still deserve to be included here.
Nothing says Halloween like a ghost, and in this case, it's the spirit of the late Harold Ramis as Egon Spenger, who was brought to life with unsettling visual effects in the movie. This one is actually a New York Comic-Con exclusive that's still available at the Funko Shop online.
As for Godzilla, there's a little "Godzilla Singular Point" collection that's being released, featuring several different Ultima versions of the titular kaiju. In addition to the standard edition of Godzilla, there's also one that comes with a heat ray blast (seen above), and another that makes the heat ray blast glow in the dark, which seems to be the best option. Those are all available at the Funko Shop online too.