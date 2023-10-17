Netflix Set To Open Physical Stores With Theme Park-Esque Elements

The irony of Netflix opening physical stores shouldn't be lost on anyone. Video might have killed the radio star, but it was Netflix that was largely responsible for video rental stores — be they small mom-and-pop shops or a part of nationwide chains like Blockbuster and Hollywood Video — going the way of the dinosaurs. The streaming giant has also been leading the charge to kill physical media for more than a decade, having only barely shuttered its own DVD rental service back in September.

Now, in an apparent bid to find a viable new source of income, the company is gearing up to launch a series of physical locations that will combine retail and dining with live entertainment based on its exclusive films and TV series in 2025. Reporting on the matter, Bloomberg (via NPR) quotes Netflix's vice president of consumer products Josh Simon as saying:

"We've seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows. And we've been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level."

The only way the irony of Netflix pulling a move like this after taking the film and TV industry virtual could be any thicker would be if, say, the streamer had also made a workplace comedy streaming series set in a struggling Blockbuster store. Hey, wait a minute...