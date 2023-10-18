Adam Driver Makes Some Very Fast Cars In The New Ferrari Trailer

Italians and fast cars simply go together like, well, Italians and pasta. Or like Italians and wine. Basically, Italians have cornered the market in all the world's coolest stuff, is what I'm saying. That certainly holds true for "Ferrari," director Michael Mann's production about the man responsible for building the most prolific and widely-admired car manufacturer ever based in that little boot-shaped country. Mann fans have been looking forward to the acclaimed filmmaker's take on the story of Enzo Ferrari for quite some time now, especially since the stylistic storyteller knows exactly how to make all the most dangerous pursuits look impossibly cool — even as they function as cautionary tales, at the same time.

"Ferrari" sure seems to be of a piece with the rest of Mann's filmography to this point, boasting one heck of a talented actor in the lead role along with all the daring action and thrills we could hope for. Based on the nearly dialogue-free first teaser, which sold the mood of the film more so than the actual plot, it still came across loud and clear that Adam Driver's Ferrari finds himself approaching a major crossroads with the fate of his entire company at stake. While the racing scenes and gorgeous vistas in the background will likely draw all sorts of eyeballs from the One Perfect Shot crowd, Mann seems just as focused on the family drama of it all as well.

We get the best of both worlds in the newest trailer for this adrenaline-pumping biopic, which you can watch above.