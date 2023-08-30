Italian Adam Driver Returns In The Trailer For Michael Mann's Ferrari
You asked for it, and Michael Mann has delivered. Only a scant few years after Ridley Scott cast Adam Driver in the role of a lifetime as the ineffectual and very stereotypically Italian Maurizio Gucci in "House of Gucci," yet another legendary filmmaker has decided to pick up that baton and run with it. Mann fans have been all but chomping at the bit to catch a glimpse of the "Heat" and "The Last of the Mohicans" director's take on "Ferrari," the long in the works production (dating back more than two decades!) detailing the life of Enzo Ferrari and his most daring feat yet in bringing his prestigious car company to the next level. The story behind the world-famous automotive figurehead and entrepreneur might not seem to lend itself to a tone as garish and over-the-top as Driver channeled as the head of the Gucci family, but we have all the faith in the world that Mann will direct Driver to an awards-worthy (and hopefully meme-friendly) performance.
In any case, the day has finally arrived for "Ferrari" to reveal itself to the masses. The racing drama is already set for its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, but the indie-friendly studio NEON has apparently decided to get the buzz started even earlier with our first official look at what Mann's next film has to offer. Check it out below!
Watch the first teaser for Michael Mann's Ferrari
Ah, those three beautiful words: "From Michael Mann." Although the acclaimed filmmaker stepped behind the camera for Max's "Tokyo Vice" series in 2022, it's been eight long years since Mann last brought a feature film to the big screen with 2015's divisive "Blackhat." But the master is finally back where he belongs, directing a star-studded cast in a biopic that's already been primed for a hopeful awards run. Fittingly, the almost entirely dialogue-free teaser lets its visuals do the talking. That's the kind of confidence you're allowed to get away with when you're a proven artist on the level of Michael Mann, folks.
"Ferrari" is written by Mann and the late screenwriter Troy Kennedy Martin, based on a book from author Brock Yates titled "Enzo Ferrari — The Man and the Machine." The production has become the stuff of Hollywood lore as it was once originally meant to star Christian Bale as the title character. Of course, the star would go on to lead a very different Ferrari-themed film in James Mangold's "Ford v Ferrari," but we certainly can't complain about the series of unlikely events that ultimately led to the awfully well-named Adam Driver stepping behind the wheel (yeah, I went there). In addition to Driver, the film stars Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Jack O'Connell, Patrick Dempsey, and many more.
"Ferrari" is set for a Christmas 2023 release.
It is the summer of 1957. Behind the spectacle of Formula 1, ex-racer Enzo Ferrari is in crisis. Bankruptcy threatens the factory he and his wife, Laura built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their volatile marriage has been battered by the loss of their son, Dino a year earlier. Ferrari struggles to acknowledge his son Piero with Lina Lardi. Meanwhile, his drivers' passion to win pushes them to the edge as they launch into the treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy, the Mille Miglia.