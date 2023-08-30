Italian Adam Driver Returns In The Trailer For Michael Mann's Ferrari

You asked for it, and Michael Mann has delivered. Only a scant few years after Ridley Scott cast Adam Driver in the role of a lifetime as the ineffectual and very stereotypically Italian Maurizio Gucci in "House of Gucci," yet another legendary filmmaker has decided to pick up that baton and run with it. Mann fans have been all but chomping at the bit to catch a glimpse of the "Heat" and "The Last of the Mohicans" director's take on "Ferrari," the long in the works production (dating back more than two decades!) detailing the life of Enzo Ferrari and his most daring feat yet in bringing his prestigious car company to the next level. The story behind the world-famous automotive figurehead and entrepreneur might not seem to lend itself to a tone as garish and over-the-top as Driver channeled as the head of the Gucci family, but we have all the faith in the world that Mann will direct Driver to an awards-worthy (and hopefully meme-friendly) performance.

In any case, the day has finally arrived for "Ferrari" to reveal itself to the masses. The racing drama is already set for its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, but the indie-friendly studio NEON has apparently decided to get the buzz started even earlier with our first official look at what Mann's next film has to offer. Check it out below!