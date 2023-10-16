Rick And Morty Season 7 Continues The Show's Most Surprisingly Emotional Character Arc

After allegations against "Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland resulted in him getting fired from the show and recast as the voices of the two title characters, the beloved adult animated comedy is back for season 7. The season premiere puts us back in business as usual, with Rick getting into some shenanigans while slowly teasing the canonical larger story of Rick chasing after the version of himself that killed his wife.

But the episode's focus is not on Rick and Morty, or even on Rick himself. Instead, the episode brings back a fan-favorite side character to continue his tragic arc: Mr. Poopybutthole, a very good friend of the Smith family who got shot by Beth back in season 2 when she thought he was an imaginary creature.

Since then, Mr. Poopybutthole has appeared at least once each season, usually breaking the fourth wall to update us on his story. In season 3, we learned he had a family, including a baby. In season 4, Mr. Poopybutthole was fired from his tenure as a professor after an encounter with Rick in his heist era. By the end of season 5, his marriage had collapsed after losing his job, and Mr. Poopybutthole considered turning evil. Lastly, at the end of season 6, Mr. Poopybutthole gets jacked up in an attempt to rebound from his divorce, but breaks his legs in the process.

We meet Mr. Poopybutthole again in the season 7 premiere of "Rick and Morty," and he is having a rough time. He apparently failed the bar exam since last we saw him, and has been crashing with the Smiths for a while. The episode is all about Rick getting the gang back together for an intervention for Mr. Poopybutthole after Beth asks him to either kick him out or help him get back on his feet.