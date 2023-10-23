Scream 7 - Director And More Info
The more we head into this new generation of "Scream" films, the more we see the parallels to the original trilogy. Like "Scream 2," "Scream 6" was rushed into production immediately after the success of its predecessor, with mixed results. Both Screams 2 and 6 gave us some of the most exciting and suspenseful chase sequences of the whole series, but they also gave us two messy final acts, both of which probably could've been polished over script-wise if the production had been given a little more time.
The parallels don't stop there: Just like the longer gap between Screams 2 and 3, "Scream 7" is also set to take much longer to release in theaters than its predecessor. It'll also experience a few creative changes behind the scenes, as well as some uncertainty over which major cast members are coming back. In the third movie's case, this ended up in one of the most critically disappointing entries in the series, never mind that the movie's actually pretty good. Will "Scream 7" meet the same fate? Although there are plenty of reasons for "Scream" fans to be concerned over the direction of the series, there are plenty of grounds for optimism as well.
When does Scream 7 premiere?
So far, the best guess for this one is a late 2024 release or (more likely) early 2025. Of course, this far out it's impossible to say anything for certain. The script hasn't been finished yet, nor does the studio itself seem to know exactly how many cast members are returning to the franchise. Even then, there's the question of how they'll balance so many stars' busy schedules.
The good news is that this time around, there are two very clear reasons for the delay: the WGA writers' strike that lasted an agonizing 148 days, and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Throughout that nearly five-month period, writing for "Scream 7" wasn't allowed, and filming itself won't be allowed until the actors' strike wraps up. That'll hopefully be soon, but recent news hasn't been that encouraging.
But while it's unfortunate that a bunch of greedy studio execs are still holding up production for "Scream 7," at least no one can blame the delay on a lack of fan or studio interest. Whereas the franchise seemed nearly dead after the box office disappointment of "Scream 4" in 2011, Screams 5 and 6 were both clear-cut successes. As soon as the SAG strike's over, we know Paramount's not going to waste any more time.
What are the plot details of Scream 7?
Not much is known yet about the plot, except for some general rumors that the series will stay in New York City and be set around Christmas. Since we know next to nothing, we're going to speculate here. So remember: none of this is definitive, and we're just taking a stab at what could happen.
Cast-wise, we can trust that most of the Core Four will be back, as well as legacy character Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who's survived her latest attack and still lives in the city.
Not only does the potential Christmas setting make sense as a way to give the movie a fresh new feel, but it also provides a convenient plot excuse for all the characters to be reunited. It makes sense that Sidney would go into the city to visit Gale (if Sidney returns at all; there's a good chance she won't since she didn't come back for the previous film), who's still recovering from stab wounds and (with Dewey gone for good) likely feeling lonely in the holiday season. It even checks out that Sidney would bring her family with her, as she'd probably assume the odds of another killer spree so soon after "Scream 6" are astronomically low. (This means that fans who've been waiting 23 years to see more of Mark Kincaid might be in luck.)
Most notably, a Christmas setting will provide an easy excuse for Sam and Tara's mysterious mother to finally make an appearance. She's a woman who not only used to date Billy Loomis, but who so far has seemed to largely abandon her two children. Whether she turns out to be a new Ghostface or another survivor to root for, the mysterious Christina Carpenter might play a role in whatever the plot of "Scream 7" turns out to be.
Who is the cast of Scream 7?
It's a safe bet that Melissa Barrera will return as Sam, Jasmin Savoy Brown will return as Mindy, Mason Gooding will return as Chad, and Courteney Cox will return as Gale. Slightly less certain (but still likely) is that Hayden Panettiere will return as Kirby, and that Jenna Ortega will return as Tara. Ortega's return comes with an asterisk, however, as some fans fear that she won't be able to play as big a role as she did in "Scream 6." Much like how Neve Campbell had some scheduling restraints during "Scream 3" due to her rising popularity, Ortega's star power has recently exploded with her success on the hit Netflix show "Wednesday," which might be taking up a lot of her time going forward.
Of course, the real question is whether Neve Campbell will return as Sidney. Although Campbell passed on "Scream 6" due to a pay dispute, there was little about her comments that implied the franchise couldn't reel her back in the next time around, if they wanted to. (And judging by the final product of "Scream 6," it doesn't seem like they were giving Sidney a particularly big role in the story either way.) With Campbell departing from her regular role on her legal drama "The Lincoln Lawyer," and with the studio hopefully learning from the backlash of the pay dispute last time around, we may very well get Sidney on the big screen yet again.
Who is the director of Scream 7?
Finally, we have some concrete information to share: "Scream 7" is set to be directed by Christopher Landon, a writer and director famous for other well-regarded horror/comedy slasher movies like "Happy Death Day" and "Happy Death Day 2U." We've never seen him take the reigns of a "Scream" movie before, but we've seen him do a fast-paced whodunnit slasher with satirical elements centered around a young woman, so it seems like he could be a good fit. There are some worries that Landon's movies have been a little too far on the silly side, embracing the humor over the horror perhaps a little too much, but it's not a stretch to think he'd be able to ramp up the scares this time around.
"Just a big, heart-felt thanks to all the #scream fans for welcoming me into the fold," Landon tweeted as the news of him directing first went public in August. "Horror has been my passion all my life. I promise to do Wes, @TylerGillett and @BettinelliOlpin proud. And of course, a massive shout out to my friend and hero @kevwilliamson LET'S GO!!!!" The tweet doesn't offer many details, but it does promise a healthy amount of respect for the series' previous writers and directors, reassuring fans that he's got no intention of veering too far away from the series' established tone.