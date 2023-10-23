Scream 7 - Director And More Info

Not much is known yet about the plot, except for some general rumors that the series will stay in New York City and be set around Christmas. Since we know next to nothing, we're going to speculate here. So remember: none of this is definitive, and we're just taking a stab at what could happen.

Cast-wise, we can trust that most of the Core Four will be back, as well as legacy character Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who's survived her latest attack and still lives in the city.

Not only does the potential Christmas setting make sense as a way to give the movie a fresh new feel, but it also provides a convenient plot excuse for all the characters to be reunited. It makes sense that Sidney would go into the city to visit Gale (if Sidney returns at all; there's a good chance she won't since she didn't come back for the previous film), who's still recovering from stab wounds and (with Dewey gone for good) likely feeling lonely in the holiday season. It even checks out that Sidney would bring her family with her, as she'd probably assume the odds of another killer spree so soon after "Scream 6" are astronomically low. (This means that fans who've been waiting 23 years to see more of Mark Kincaid might be in luck.)

Most notably, a Christmas setting will provide an easy excuse for Sam and Tara's mysterious mother to finally make an appearance. She's a woman who not only used to date Billy Loomis, but who so far has seemed to largely abandon her two children. Whether she turns out to be a new Ghostface or another survivor to root for, the mysterious Christina Carpenter might play a role in whatever the plot of "Scream 7" turns out to be.