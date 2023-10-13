The Fall Of The House Of Usher Ending Explained: Evil Things In Robes Of Sorrow

The house of Usher as it appears in Mike Flanagan's Netflix series "The Fall of the House of Usher" is a far cry from the "mansion of gloom" described in Edgar Allan Poe's original story. It definitely has the "gloom" part down, but it's only a humble house at the opposite end of the street from a true mansion, where the young Roderick and Madeline Usher's biological father lives but refuses to acknowledge them. Whereas Poe told the story of an "old money" family, fallen from greatness due to an implied family tradition of inbreeding, Flanagan tells a new money fable of the Ushers' meteoric rise and their grisly downfall.

The series folds in story elements and Easter eggs from many of Poe's works, ranging from the most famous ("The Raven," from which the first and final episode take their titles) to the more obscure ("Berenice," an unpleasant story about an obsession with teeth). Of equal influence is the real-life scandal of the Sackler family, whose crimes have been more literally dramatized in "Dopesick" and Netflix's own "Painkiller." In this adaptation, the sins of the House of Usher are the opioid crisis, and the lives lost as a result of it.

The bill comes due in the series finale of "The Fall of the House of Usher." With all six of his children now dead, Roderick Usher is left with no choice but to face his own end alongside his twin sister — and the true nature of their deal with the mysterious Verna is finally revealed.