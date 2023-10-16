Slayers: A Buffyverse Story Almost Had A Very Different Name

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" might have left TV screens 20 years ago, but the exploits of the slayer and her compatriots didn't end in 2003. Take for instance how many of the events from the much-derided "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" movie were re-written back into Buffy lore, so to speak, in a 1999 comic book series by Dan Brereton and Christopher Golden entitled "The Origin." Co-signed by "Buffy" creator and showrunner Joss Whedon, "The Origin" basically retold the 1992 film in a way that fit Whedon's original vision and the show's tone. And that's just one of many Buffy tales that have been told (or retold, in this instance) outside of the show proper.

Now, Golden has teamed up with actress Amber Benson, who played Tara in "Buffy," for the new Audible original, "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story." This audio series further expands the Buffyverse by telling a story set 10 years after the events of the original series finale. "Slayers" introduces a multiversal concept to proceedings, allowing for such surprises as a slayer version of Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) who shows up in the main timeline looking for fan-favorite vamp Spike (James Marsters).

Alongside these returning stars, the series features the voice talents of original cast members such as Anthony Head, Emma Caulfield, and of course, Benson herself. Unfortunately, Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't appear, which means "Slayers" returns to the Buffyverse without Buffy. But that doesn't mean the story of "Slayers" isn't one worth telling. In fact, there's a meta element to the series which focuses on overcoming past traumas. In light of allegations that Whedon ran a toxic set on the original "Buffy" series, that seems like a pretty important narrative to play out. It's also why the new series' original title had to be rethought.