What Critics And Fans Are Saying About The Fall Of The House Of Usher

Following the breakout success of Shirley Jackson adaptation "The Haunting of Hill House," horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan returned to Netflix with a number of other spooky tales, and today opened the doors to his final cursed house in "The Fall of the House of Usher." Loosely based on the collected works of Edgar Allan Poe, the series explores the corrupted legacy of pharmaceutical magnate Roderick Usher and the grim deaths of his spoiled adult children.

Flanagan is known for slow-burn stories that are heavy on emotion, but "The Fall of the House of Usher" is a little different. In Flanagan's own words, "'Hill House' is kind of a string quartet, and '[The Haunting of] Bly Manor' is this delicate, kind of beautiful piece of classical piano music, and 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is heavy metal." This latest serving of scares certainly has a lot more gore than any of Flanagan's previous works, with a giallo tinge to the horror and plenty of dark concepts from the pages of Poe's work — from vengeful cats to live burials.

"The Fall of the House of Usher" has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing, behind only "The Haunting of Hill House" (93%) and ahead of Flanagan's three other Netflix horror series. Let's take a closer look at what critics and fans are saying about the melancholy House of Usher.