Mike Flanagan Says Fall Of The House Of Usher Adaptation Is Unlike Anything He's Ever Done

There are few things more fun than watching an expert horror storyteller get down with their bad side. Think Sam Raimi subjecting poor Alison Lohman to all manner of gross, gooey torment in "Drag Me to Hell" or James Wan writing his love letter to the Giallo genre in big bloody splashes with "Malignant." If the horror movie and TV show-producing machine that is Mike Flanagan is to be believed, then he's about to unleash his own wild vision on the world with "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Created by Flanagan, the upcoming Netflix miniseries adapts Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name (which was first published in 1839) while mixing in elements both original and borrowed from the author's other horror literature. But where previous Flanagan horror shows like "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass" are measured, slow-burn meditations on grief, familial trauma, and faith interrupted by bursts of supernatural mayhem, Poe's source material is a windswept Gothic romp where the only thing crumbling faster than the eponymous mansion are the tormented aristocrats still residing within its walls.

In other words, Poe's tale hews closer to Guillermo del Toro's "Crimson Peak" than any Flanagan project to date. Speaking to The Wrap about his new series, "The Midnight Club," Flanagan echoed that sentiment, along with his prior comments about the difference between "House of Usher" and his other work (particularly the "Haunting" anthology):