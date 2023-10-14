Is Another Halloween Sequel Happening, Or Did Halloween Ends Really Wrap It Up?

Despite what Anthony Michael Hall's Tommy Doyle wants you to believe, evil doesn't always die tonight. Most times, it lives to be rebooted over and over again.

After forever changing the horror landscape and delivering a rather inconsistent series of movies, "Halloween" returned once again in 2018. David Gordon Green rebooted the franchise with the awkwardly titled "Halloween" and its sequels, which promised to deliver the ultimate, final confrontation between Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode. Green's reboot trilogy followed an older Laurie, who struggles to cope with the trauma of the horrific attack she experienced 40 years prior at the hands of the silent masked killer Michael, as well as the toll it took on her family. The trilogy also explored the impact Michael has on the larger Haddonfield community upon his return (prompting them to seek mob justice), in addition to the notion of an heir to Michael's evil.

The reboot trilogy ends rather definitively. Michael Myers has his arteries sliced open, and his body bled out before the citizens of Haddonfield take his corpse to a huge metal grinder that crushes the boogeyman to pieces. The film provides closure to the characters and to the audience, with no chance of Michael Myers returning. But what if there's more? Evil doesn't die, but does The Boogeyman? This is what we know.