Judy Greer Says The Ending Of Halloween Kills Is Beautiful, But Also A Bummer

David Gordon Green's newest entry in the "Halloween" franchise has now debuted both in theaters and at NBCUniversal's own Peacock streaming service. The film takes place directly after the events 2018's "Halloween," and we follow the Haddonfield residents on a fearful and feverish hunt for the escaped masked maniac Michael Myers. All the while, returning protagonist Laurie Strode (an always exceptional Jamie Lee Curtis) is recovering from the trauma and injuries of what's come before, with her daughter Karen Nelson (an also exceptional Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) join in the collective hunt.

The "Halloween" franchise is no stranger to fan controversy, with a number of competing timelines, plot choices, reboots, and even various Michael masks proving sources of debate. Unsurprisingly, "Halloween Kills" is no exception, with an ending that directly sets up the events of the final David Gordon Green entry in the franchise, "Halloween Ends." Series star Judy Greer has chimed in on the new film's ending, and we have to warn you ... there are spoilers on the horizon, so read at your own risk if you haven't seen "Halloween Kills."