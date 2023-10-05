Cool Stuff: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Funko POPs Are Ready For Underwater Warfare
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is coming to theaters in December, providing us one last dive into the DC Extended Universe. Considering "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," and "Blue Beetle" failed to make a dent in the box office, it's up to Arthur Curry to save this year's slate of DC Comics movies. Considering the first "Aquaman" movie was a massive hit, there's plenty of anticipation for the follow-up from director James Wan, especially after that first trailer arrived.
Of course, the release of a new superhero blockbuster sequel wouldn't be complete without some cool new collectibles. Joining the roster of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" action figures from McFarlane Toys, we've got the obligatory line of Funko POPs, giving us several different versions of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, as well as the film's supporting characters. Again, we can't help but be most excited about Aquaman's trusty aquatic seahorse companion, Storm. But these Funko POPs have some cool details to make them stand out on a shelf. Let's take a closer look.
Hey, Aquamen!
First up, let's get all of the various Aquamen out of the way. Arthur Curry has a standard Funko POP in the classic gold and green scales, holding his trident (he also comes in a glittering Diamond Collection variant at Amazon). But one of the other regular Funko POPs also puts Aquaman in his new stealth suit. What's particularly cool about this figure is the stealth feature is being activated, so part of the figurine is transparent. For the collectors, there's also an exclusive version of the classic Aquaman posed for battle with a water wave base. Unfortunately, that one appears to be sold out, so you might have to search the secondhand market for it.
However, we're not done with Aquaman just yet. Funko is also giving him a Deluxe POP Ride with the superhero riding on the back of Storm, complete with a wave base rising up around them. This might be the coolest release in the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" Funko POPs line. However, if you're a fan of just Storm alone, there's also an individual Funko POP of just the trusty aquatic steed himself. Seems like a strange option, but perhaps Storm has a large enough fanbase to justify it.
Friends and foes
Outside of Aquaman, there's also a small collection of his allies and enemies. Though the collection doesn't dig into all of the same villains as the McFarlane Toys action figures, there are a couple new characters included.
Of course, Black Manta is getting his own new Funko POP figure, and he's holding the new Black Trident, which gives him greater strength and powers. Fans will also be able to get Orm, sporting a much different look this time. Though he was the villain in the first movie, he's forced to work with his brother Arthur in order to keep Atlantis from being destroyed. Dr. Shin is also getting a Funko POP too, and it looks like he's got a cool new suit.
Finally, we've got a couple of Aquaman's family members. Aquaman's mother Atlanna is donning an elegant gown, but Mera is ready for action. The description of her figure also highlights the hydrokinesis that she's using to manipulate water, presumably for battle.
All of these Funko POPs are available for pre-order now at Amazon and Entertainment Earth, but they won't be shipping until November.