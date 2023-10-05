Cool Stuff: Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Funko POPs Are Ready For Underwater Warfare

First up, let's get all of the various Aquamen out of the way. Arthur Curry has a standard Funko POP in the classic gold and green scales, holding his trident (he also comes in a glittering Diamond Collection variant at Amazon). But one of the other regular Funko POPs also puts Aquaman in his new stealth suit. What's particularly cool about this figure is the stealth feature is being activated, so part of the figurine is transparent. For the collectors, there's also an exclusive version of the classic Aquaman posed for battle with a water wave base. Unfortunately, that one appears to be sold out, so you might have to search the secondhand market for it.

Funko

However, we're not done with Aquaman just yet. Funko is also giving him a Deluxe POP Ride with the superhero riding on the back of Storm, complete with a wave base rising up around them. This might be the coolest release in the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" Funko POPs line. However, if you're a fan of just Storm alone, there's also an individual Funko POP of just the trusty aquatic steed himself. Seems like a strange option, but perhaps Storm has a large enough fanbase to justify it.