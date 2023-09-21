Cool Stuff: Dive Into Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Action Figures From McFarlane Toys

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Last week, we got a proper look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" with an action-packed trailer for director James Wan's upcoming sequel. Even though the DC Extended Universe is coming to a close, the first standalone aquatic outing for Jason Momoa's take on the DC Comics superhero was a massive box office hit, and Warner Bros. Pictures is surely hoping the same audience shows up for the follow-up, despite the struggle superhero movies have been having at the box office recently.

While we wait to see whether the "Aquaman" sequel can swim to success again, McFarlane Toys has unveiled its wave of action figures inspired by "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." In addition to several versions of Arthur Curry, including one with an octopus pal, there's also a great Black Manta figure, and a couple cool new villains. But perhaps the best treat is getting Aquaman's seahorse Storm as a vehicle for him to ride through the ocean. Check out all the new "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" action figures below!