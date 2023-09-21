Cool Stuff: Dive Into Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Action Figures From McFarlane Toys
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Last week, we got a proper look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" with an action-packed trailer for director James Wan's upcoming sequel. Even though the DC Extended Universe is coming to a close, the first standalone aquatic outing for Jason Momoa's take on the DC Comics superhero was a massive box office hit, and Warner Bros. Pictures is surely hoping the same audience shows up for the follow-up, despite the struggle superhero movies have been having at the box office recently.
While we wait to see whether the "Aquaman" sequel can swim to success again, McFarlane Toys has unveiled its wave of action figures inspired by "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." In addition to several versions of Arthur Curry, including one with an octopus pal, there's also a great Black Manta figure, and a couple cool new villains. But perhaps the best treat is getting Aquaman's seahorse Storm as a vehicle for him to ride through the ocean. Check out all the new "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" action figures below!
So many Aquamen (and an octopus)!
The McFarlane Toys line of action figures for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" will include not one, not two, but three different versions of Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry. First, we've got the classic Aquaman look with the shimmering orange scales and the metallic green bottoms and gloves, as well as a golden belt. This one comes with Aquaman's trident and a pair of swappable hands. However, the other version puts Arthur in a new stealth suit, that gives him the ability to go invisible. Stealth suit Aquaman also comes with a trident, but unfortunately, there isn't an extra pair of hands.
As for the third version of Aquaman, it's technically not a different version, but it does offer an alternate look for the stealth suit, and it gives the DC Comics superhero a little buddy to hang out with. This Target exclusive version of Aquaman makes it look like the stealth suit is disappearing, with a paint job that fades away into a transparent figure. It's not exactly invisible, but that's still a cool effect. However, the real draw for this version of Aquaman is the included octopus friend, Topo.
Black Manta is back, baby
For my money, I think Black Manta has one of the coolest looks for a villain in a DC Comics movie. That suit is instantly recognizable, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has turned him into a formidable foe on the big screen. In the sequel, Black Manta gets a power upgrade, thanks to the Black Trident. For some reason, the new Black Manta figure doesn't come with that trident, though there is another figure you can buy to get it (more on that below). Instead, he's equipped with a jetpack, complete with little red flames that shoot out of it. The figure also comes with a stand to make it look like he's flying (or floating, assuming the jetpack works underwater).
New villains
Joining Black Manta, there's a pair of new villains who look incredible. First, we've got King Kordax, who is the keeper of the Black Trident, so this figure comes with the signature weapon. Kordax looks like a Guillermo del Toro creation, which is absolutely a compliment. He looks creepy and just plain cool. In another world, he'd be a monster in one of James Wan's horror movies.
Then, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is giving us a new mega figure in the form of the Sunken Citadel Pirate. This doesn't seem to be a primary villain, but rather one of many, since he's officially called "Sunken Citadel Pirate #1." This is likely one of an army of monsters that Aquaman has to deal with, and considering they turned this into a mega figure, just like Carapax in the "Blue Beetle" line, then they're likely a force to be reckoned with.
Storm the seahorse!
Finally, we have what might be the best part of the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" action figure roster from McFarlane Toys. Most of the vehicles in Atlantis are too big to get a proper release scaled to the 7-inch line of action figures. But there's one that works perfectly on this scale, and that's Storm the seahorse. Arthur Curry's trusty aquatic steed looks exquisite, complete with an iridescent paint job and a golden saddle.
Of course, if you want to use Storm as intended, you'll have to purchase Aquaman separately, because the figure is not included with Storm. Why? Because that's capitalism for you. But as you can see, once you have Aquaman to pair with Storm, they look quite heroic.
All of the figures are available for pre-order now, and they're slated to ship sometime in November. Our friends at ToyArk have a full list of pre-order pages, so you can get them from your preferred retailer.