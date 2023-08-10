Cool Stuff: Blue Beetle Action Figures, Funko POPs, And Collectibles Are Flying In
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Blue Beetle" will try to pick up the momentum of the DC Comics universe on the big screen after "The Flash" became a box office disappointment. Hopefully a new superhero with some refreshing big-screen representation and a little bit of an old-school vibe can put some butts in the seats at the multiplex. Along with the arrival of the movie in theaters, there's also an array of "Blue Beetle" merchandise hitting shelves. Since this is the first theatrical outing for Jaime Reyes, this is a prime opportunity for collectors to get their Blue Beetle fix in a big way.
Hitting shelves this month is an assortment of new McFarlane Toys action figures and collectibles inspired by the "Blue Beetle" movie, as well as a variety of Funko POPS, featuring multiple versions of the titular superhero. Plus, if you'd like to feel like the DC Comics superhero yourself, there's a cool prop replica that puts the mysterious scarab, which adorns Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña of "Cobra Kai") with the Blue Beetle suit, into your hands. Let's take a look at some of the cool "Blue Beetle" merch below!
McFarlane Toys has the power of Blue Beetle
As the primary license holder for detailed DC Comics action figures, McFarlane Toys is behind the "Blue Beetle" collectibles that bring the superhero and the film's primary adversary to your shelf.
First up, there are two different versions of Blue Beetle, and each come with different accessories to vary up his fighting capabilities. One version comes with combat gear, including two energy rings, and energy sword, and something referred to as an energy construct. That's a lot of energy! Meanwhile, the other version is referred to as "Battle Mode," and he comes with four swappable hands and two wings. Personally, I would think that the weapons would be what constitutes battle mode for Blue Beetle, but that's just me. Each Blue Beetle is $19.99. (Both versions are the same size, so don't let the picture mislead you).
Of course, Blue Beetle needs someone to fight, and that's where Carapax comes into play. The villain has been given what McFarlane Toys refers to as a Megafig, which is a larger figure that is scaled to the 7-inch line. That's because Carapax's suit is much beefier than Blue Beetle, which is why he's such an imposing villain. Sadly, he doesn't come with any accessories beyond a figure stand, but the detail on the suit looks pretty impressive. Since it's a Megafig, this one will cost you $39.99.
For the collector looking for something outside of the toy realm, McFarlane Toys also has two different statues of Blue Beetle available. The first is a more affordable 12-inch statue featuring the hero crouched and ready to fight on top of a stylized base, which costs $39.99. However, the second, more expensive 12-inch resin statue really delivers Blue Beetle's superhero form, as it depicts the character lunging into battle with his wings spread and a claw attached to his arm. Unfortunately, it costs $249.99.
Blue Beetle gets poppin'
It wouldn't be a new movie without an assortment of Funko POPs coming along with it. However, it seems that Funko is holding off on expanding the line to supporting characters, at least for the time being. To begin with, there will be a line of "Blue Beetle" Funko POPs giving us several different versions of the titular superhero, as well as Jaime Reyes holding the scarab that changes his life. Much like the McFarlane Toys line, Carapax has also been given a Funko POP, though not one of their larger figures.
As for the different versions of Blue Beetle, three of them are exclusive to certain retailers. You can find one at the Funko Shop online, another at Target, and the final one at GameStop. Each depicts Blue Beetle showing off one of the abilities that the suit grants him. Otherwise, the regular Funko POPs are available at most major retailers, both online and in stores.
The scarab chose you
Finally, SalesOne is releasing a collectible magnetic pin that acts as a prop replica of sorts. The pin looks like the scarab that attaches itself to Jaime Reyes and turns him into Blue Beetle, and that scarab is, itself, a blue beetle!
Using magnets, the scarab can be pinned on your shirt for some relaxed cosplaying. However, if you want this one, it's a limited edition of 8,000, so it could end up being sold out sooner than later once the movie arrives. Each pin is individually numbered with a matching Certificate of Authenticity, and it will cost you $65.00.
There's plenty of other "Blue Beetle" merch available at the DC Shop as well, so be sure to head over there and see what's cooking.