Blue Beetle Trailer: Xolo Mariduena Ushers In The DCU
Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle is the role Xolo Maridueña was seemingly born to play. Seriously, he nabbed the role of the first superhero in the upgraded DC Universe without an audition. The original plan for the film was to be released as an exclusive on the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming platform, but it seems Warner Bros. has the utmost faith in the final product, as "Blue Beetle" is getting the full theatrical treatment. The studio released their first trailer for the film back in April, and it looks to be filled with all of the superhero action we've become accustomed to, but also plenty of comedy, and I'm not just talking about George Lopez' wild facial hair.
There are plenty of laughs to be found from the Reyes family's adjustment to Jaime's newfound powers, and of course, the growing pains of a twentysomething trying to adjust to adulthood ... along with the whole "becoming a superhero" thing. Here's the film's official synopsis:
Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.
Fortunately, if you're craving more "Blue Beetle" footage, we've got the newest trailer ready for your viewing pleasure.
Check out the Blue Beetle trailer here
Our own Jenna Busch-Henderson had the opportunity to chat with the creative team behind "Blue Beetle," and left the conversation filled with "hope" for the film. According to director Angel Manuel Soto, the film pulls from comics ranging from "Infinite Crisis" all the way to "Graduation Day," and that the film will introduce Palmera City in the same way that Superman has Metropolis and Batman has Gotham. But as much as this is a superhero movie, this is also a film about family at its core. As star Xolo Maridueña says:
"Something that we were just discussing that's kind of funny is, we see some of these other superheroes who are able to hide from their family the fact that they're a superhero. But I mean, as you guys just saw in the trailer, his family is right there on that first transformation. So to good luck keeping a secret ... it can't happen without the family. That's a theme that I think, whether or not you're Latino, it transcends ethnicity, it transcends color of skin, because that's something that we can all relate [to]."
The newest trailer looks to be just as fun and funny as the first, and it's such a relief to see a DC superhero movie embrace bright colors and the excitement of being a hero instead of taking itself quite so seriously. Hopefully, this new trailer will help reignite the spark for folks to check this movie out, because it looks like the cure for superhero fatigue.
"Blue Beetle" makes his grand entrance on August 18, 2023.