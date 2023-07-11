Blue Beetle Trailer: Xolo Mariduena Ushers In The DCU

Jaime Reyes aka Blue Beetle is the role Xolo Maridueña was seemingly born to play. Seriously, he nabbed the role of the first superhero in the upgraded DC Universe without an audition. The original plan for the film was to be released as an exclusive on the Max (formerly HBO Max) streaming platform, but it seems Warner Bros. has the utmost faith in the final product, as "Blue Beetle" is getting the full theatrical treatment. The studio released their first trailer for the film back in April, and it looks to be filled with all of the superhero action we've become accustomed to, but also plenty of comedy, and I'm not just talking about George Lopez' wild facial hair.

There are plenty of laughs to be found from the Reyes family's adjustment to Jaime's newfound powers, and of course, the growing pains of a twentysomething trying to adjust to adulthood ... along with the whole "becoming a superhero" thing. Here's the film's official synopsis:

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

Fortunately, if you're craving more "Blue Beetle" footage, we've got the newest trailer ready for your viewing pleasure.