Speaking To The Makers Of Blue Beetle Filled Me With Hope For The Latest DC Superhero Movie

Blue Beetle is a DC Comics character you might know if you've watched The CW TV shows or read the comics. For the average viewer, however, he might be as unfamiliar to you as the Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man originally were for casual Marvel fans.

Today, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for "Blue Beetle," who has his own film on the way. Another superhero flick, you say? I get it. I really do. I'm a huge fan of the genre, but to be honest with you, I've been feeling the same way. There is so much superhero lore to keep track of and earlier films and shows to catch up on, and many fans are understandably tired of it all. It's starting to feel like homework.

However, this week, I got a chance to attend a trailer event for "Blue Beetle," and I left feeling pretty great about this one. From what I saw and heard when director Angel Manuel Soto and star Xolo Maridueña did a Q&A after the event, "Blue Beetle" isn't going to be a film that you need to spend hours preparing for.

Unlike some of the bigger names in the DCU, Jaime Reyes isn't an alien, royalty, a goddess, or a rich guy with a lot of toys and a dark past. He's just a kid working in a hotel, and new to all of this "hero" stuff. It feels refreshing, and it's exactly the sort of superhero film we need right now. Here's what we learned about "Blue Beetle," some pictures of the suit that was worn in the movie, and what Soto and Maridueña told us about the film.