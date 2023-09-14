The First Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer Makes Black Manta A Force To Be Reckoned With
The first trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is here, and that's a reason to celebrate. The original "Aquaman" is one of the highlights of the modern DC movie universe, a goofball spectacle that married traditional superhero thrills with gonzo mythology and a winning, dorky sense of humor. And honestly? I see no reason for the sequel to not double down on all of that. After all, the first movie made a billion bucks. Audiences bought what it was selling. In director James "I Made 'Malignant' And Am Therefore Immortal" Wan we trust.
But like any sequel worth its salt, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" sees its hero up against a wall. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is back, and he's not the secondary villain this time around. In fact, he seems poised to destroy the all-too-happy kingdom Arthur (Jason Momoa) has built alongside Mera (Amber Heard) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), wielding an ancient artifact known as the Black Trident to declare war on Atlantis. And because every James Wan movie is contractually required to feature Patrick Wilson, Arthur's evil brother Orm is back, this time as a reluctant ally. Did someone say "Awkward Buddy Adventure Movie"? Sure looks like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" just did.
Check out the trailer for yourself below.
Watch the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer
In addition to the cast members listed above, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" also features the return of Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, because every single movie deserves a cast as chaotic and sprawling as this.
If you're even remotely online, you may have heard that production on "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has been a bit... Well, a bit troubled. Whether this has to do with the actual quality of the film or the current state of the cinematic DC Universe, which is poised for a full-blown reboot, remains to be seen. All I know is that James Wan is the kind of generational talent who can make "Saw," "Insidious," "The Conjuring," "Furious 7" and "Aquaman." You won't catch anyone at /Film betting against him.
Here's the official synopsis for the film:
Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" hits theaters on December 20, 2023.