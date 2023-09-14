The First Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Trailer Makes Black Manta A Force To Be Reckoned With

The first trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is here, and that's a reason to celebrate. The original "Aquaman" is one of the highlights of the modern DC movie universe, a goofball spectacle that married traditional superhero thrills with gonzo mythology and a winning, dorky sense of humor. And honestly? I see no reason for the sequel to not double down on all of that. After all, the first movie made a billion bucks. Audiences bought what it was selling. In director James "I Made 'Malignant' And Am Therefore Immortal" Wan we trust.

But like any sequel worth its salt, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" sees its hero up against a wall. Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is back, and he's not the secondary villain this time around. In fact, he seems poised to destroy the all-too-happy kingdom Arthur (Jason Momoa) has built alongside Mera (Amber Heard) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), wielding an ancient artifact known as the Black Trident to declare war on Atlantis. And because every James Wan movie is contractually required to feature Patrick Wilson, Arthur's evil brother Orm is back, this time as a reluctant ally. Did someone say "Awkward Buddy Adventure Movie"? Sure looks like "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" just did.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.