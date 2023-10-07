Five Nights At Freddy's Has A Dark Proposition For Fans Ahead Of The Movie
Murderous animatronic mascots are disconcerting and all, but everyone knows that's not the scariest part of "Five Nights at Freddy's." No, the true horror of the mega-popular multimedia franchise is the prospect of ... having to search for a new job (shudder). The days start to blur together when you're unemployed, at least when you're not worrying about how to pay your monthly utility bills or whether you can actually afford to buy groceries this week. It's also why once you lock down your latest gig, it's hard to want to give it up, even if it does entail working the night shift at a crumbling family entertainment center where your co-workers are prone to committing homicide for funsies.
One presumes that's the same reason Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) ignores all the red flags upon being hired to operate as the late-night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. By the time he learns the Chuck E. Cheese-like fun center's animatronic mascots — Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy — tend to sneak up on and kill people under the cover of darkness, it's too late to back out. The job market is just too fragile to give up on every employment opportunity that comes your way just because you might die on the clock. Plus, who knows: If you survive the night, perhaps you can leverage that to gain a better healthcare plan.
This exciting opening isn't limited just to Mike, mind you. In fact, you too can apply for the night guard's job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza ahead of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie arriving this month.
Come join the Fazbear family
Are you a night owl? Or a fan of late-night workout sessions that elevate your heart rate and get the blood pumping through your veins? Or are you dealing with insomnia and wanting to spend those restless hours getting paid rather than sitting at home with no one else awake to chat with and nothing to do? Well, oh boy, does Freddy Fazbear's Pizza have an opening that's perfect for you!
If you text 1-833-578-0158, you can put in your application to be the new night shift security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, as was announced on the official "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie account on the social media platform formerly (and technically still, though it's all more than a little confusing) known as Twitter. The account also posted a wanted ad with additional information about the job, along with some fine print reading, "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza is not liable for any injuries, deaths or dismemberments that may occur." Well, sure, what job these days doesn't come with a heightened risk of getting killed?
Those who do text the number should receive a message in reply reading, "Freddy Fazbear's needs a new security guard and invites you to apply!" There will also be a link you can click to provide your personal information, thus getting your official "interview" underway.
Exciting opportunities await
In a year that's already seen the release of exciting new installments in horror franchises like "Evil Dead" and "The Conjuring," as well as original scary hits like "Talk to Me," the release of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie might just be the biggest horror event of 2023. It's a film that's been long in the making since it was announced in 2015, with "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" writer Seth Grahame-Smith producing the big-screen adaptation of the original video game series. Much has changed since then, though, with horror scene up-and-comer Emma Tammi ("The Wind") now writing and directing the movie for the low-budget horror production hub that is Blumhouse.
"Five Nights at Freddy's" isn't the first 2023 horror movie to indulge in some viral marketing to generate further hype, either. Indeed, "M3GAN" kicked off this year in horror with a bang back in January after clips of the titular robot doll slaying — in more sense than one — to the rhythm of some sick beats spread like wildfire across the internet. This past summer's "Insidious: The Red Door" even indulged in a bit of hype-building similar to what "Five Nights at Freddy's" is doing by setting up a phone number where you can contact the Further and get in touch with all those lonely Lipstick-Face Demons looking for some company therein.
But why settle for being a demonic creature's one-night stand (don't kid yourself, the Lipstick-Face Demon is never going to call you back) when there's a (shortened) lifetime of opportunities awaiting you with a career at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza? You can get a glimpse of all the excitement the company has to offer when "Five Nights at Freddy's" opens in theaters and begins streaming on Peacock on October 27, 2023.