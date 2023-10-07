Five Nights At Freddy's Has A Dark Proposition For Fans Ahead Of The Movie

Murderous animatronic mascots are disconcerting and all, but everyone knows that's not the scariest part of "Five Nights at Freddy's." No, the true horror of the mega-popular multimedia franchise is the prospect of ... having to search for a new job (shudder). The days start to blur together when you're unemployed, at least when you're not worrying about how to pay your monthly utility bills or whether you can actually afford to buy groceries this week. It's also why once you lock down your latest gig, it's hard to want to give it up, even if it does entail working the night shift at a crumbling family entertainment center where your co-workers are prone to committing homicide for funsies.

One presumes that's the same reason Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) ignores all the red flags upon being hired to operate as the late-night security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza in the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie. By the time he learns the Chuck E. Cheese-like fun center's animatronic mascots — Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy — tend to sneak up on and kill people under the cover of darkness, it's too late to back out. The job market is just too fragile to give up on every employment opportunity that comes your way just because you might die on the clock. Plus, who knows: If you survive the night, perhaps you can leverage that to gain a better healthcare plan.

This exciting opening isn't limited just to Mike, mind you. In fact, you too can apply for the night guard's job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza ahead of the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie arriving this month.