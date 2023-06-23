Brave Insidious Fans Can Make A Call All The Way To The Further

How does one effectively market an upcoming film or TV show in an era when it feels like our collective attention is being pulled in countless directions every minute of every day? It's a pickle, no doubt about it, and one that's already given rise to some rather bizarre promotional campaigns both online and in the strange, scary realm commonly referred to as the real world. And speaking of strange, scary realms that you may or may not ever want to pay a visit, you can now call the supernatural, demon-inhabited purgatorial dimension from the "Insidious" films — also known as the Further — from the comfort of your own home.

Yes, in case you missed the memo, the "Insidious" franchise is returning this year with its first installment since 2018. Titled "Insidious: The Red Door," the film serves as a direct sequel to the first two entries in the horror franchise, as were directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whannell. You see, "Insidious 3 & 4" were actually prequels to "Insidious 1 & 2" that centered on Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), the good-natured psychic who was murdered by a nasty specter after helping the Lambert family rescue their young son from the Further in the first movie. It's a bit like how The Fast Saga looped back around in time after "Tokyo Drift" to resurrect Han, except the "Insidious" films didn't destroy their own continuity in the process.

... I promise at least some of this is relevant to that whole "calling the Further" thing.