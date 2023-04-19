Insidious: The Red Door Trailer: The Horror Series Is Back With Patrick Wilson In The Director's Chair

According to the official synopsis, the new film is set to follow Dalton and Josh (Wilson) as they once again delve into the ghostly realm known as The Further to face down horrors new and old. Dalton will be a young adult set to start college in the newest film, so he's a far cry from the defenseless kid who was plagued by demonic forces that left him in a coma back in the day.

Hopefully, filming the latest installment was cathartic for Simpkins, who Wan once said was petrified about acting opposite demonic-looking performers and props in the first film. "He was so terrified — he was like 8 or 9 years old," Wan told ScreenRant, adding, "If you think that thing is scary on screen, imagine being an 8-year-old kid having to stand next to this thing all painted up in the darkness."

Along with Simpkins and Wilson, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor are also set to return, the former playing Dalton's mom Renai while the latter reprises his role as his brother, Foster. Plus, there are some buzzy new additions to the cast list: up-and-coming actor Sinclair Daniel ("The Good Fight") and "Ramy" and "Succession" star Hiam Abbass will both appear in the latest installment. Press materials for the film indicate that this is the final chapter for the Lamberts, but they don't actually say this is the final "Insidious" movie overall. Do we smell a spinoff?

"Insidious: The Red Door" hits theaters July 7, 2023.