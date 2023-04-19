Insidious: The Red Door Trailer: The Horror Series Is Back With Patrick Wilson In The Director's Chair
The "Insidious" series is back, and for the first time since 2013, the latest movie from James Wan and Leigh Whannell's horror universe is set to bring the scares back to where they all began: to the Lambert family and their haunted son, Dalton (Ty Simpkins). If you've been keeping up with the more recent "Insidious" installments, you might remember that 2018's "Insidious: The Last Key" ended with Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) getting a call about Dalton, the son of a boy she helped years ago.
The first trailer for the new film offers a look at what's due to be the fifth and possibly last "Insidious" film, which is set to close the book on the Lambert family's ordeal for good. It's been a decade now since Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne starred in the original, which made a considerable box office haul on a shoestring budget and became a permanent fixture in our collective nightmares thanks to a certain red-faced demon. Now, Wilson is back not just as a star of the film, but as director: "Insidious: The Red Door" marks the actor's first-ever turn in the director's chair.
Check out the trailer for Insidious: The Red Roor here
According to the official synopsis, the new film is set to follow Dalton and Josh (Wilson) as they once again delve into the ghostly realm known as The Further to face down horrors new and old. Dalton will be a young adult set to start college in the newest film, so he's a far cry from the defenseless kid who was plagued by demonic forces that left him in a coma back in the day.
Hopefully, filming the latest installment was cathartic for Simpkins, who Wan once said was petrified about acting opposite demonic-looking performers and props in the first film. "He was so terrified — he was like 8 or 9 years old," Wan told ScreenRant, adding, "If you think that thing is scary on screen, imagine being an 8-year-old kid having to stand next to this thing all painted up in the darkness."
Along with Simpkins and Wilson, Rose Byrne and Andrew Astor are also set to return, the former playing Dalton's mom Renai while the latter reprises his role as his brother, Foster. Plus, there are some buzzy new additions to the cast list: up-and-coming actor Sinclair Daniel ("The Good Fight") and "Ramy" and "Succession" star Hiam Abbass will both appear in the latest installment. Press materials for the film indicate that this is the final chapter for the Lamberts, but they don't actually say this is the final "Insidious" movie overall. Do we smell a spinoff?
"Insidious: The Red Door" hits theaters July 7, 2023.