The Face Behind Freddy Fazbear In The Five Night's At Freddy's Movie Is One We've Seen Before

Modern horror may not have one actor cornering the market on playing monsters Boris Karloff-style, but there are certainly still plenty of familiar faces to be spotted in long-running horror franchises. Nick Castle first embodied Michael Myers, Kane Hodder performed stunts as Jason Voorhees, and Doug Jones has appeared in everything from "Pan's Labyrinth" to "What We Do in the Shadows." This October, "Five Nights at Freddy's" is about to usher in a new killer in a costume: Freddy Fazbear, the animatronic killer bear that's haunted the video game franchise of the same name for years.

While the Freddy we see on screen probably won't be unmasked — he's described in the trailer by Josh Hutcherson's Mike as one of several "ghost children possessing giant robots" — there's still a real actor behind the twisted teddy bear grin. Freddy Fazbear also has the legendary Artie Esposito working as his puppeteer but the in-suit actor is reportedly stunt performer and actor Kevin Foster, who you might recognize from a few key parts in movies and shows over the last 20 years.

Foster made his credited acting debut in 2000 with an episode of "Undressed," the wild MTV anthology series about teen sex and relationships that also featured guest appearances by everyone from Pedro Pascal to Christina Hendricks to Chad Michael Murray. Foster has appeared as a background actor or minor character in shows like "Veronica Mars," "WandaVision," and "Castle" (his character got crushed by a gargoyle in the latter), but some of his most memorable appearances have been in the horror sphere.