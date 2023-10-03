John Woo's Silent Night Trailer Teases The Dialogue-Free Christmas Action Movie
If you're wondering why the last 20 years has felt like something was missing, it's because John Woo hasn't given us a Hollywood action flick since 2003's "Paycheck." The legendary Chinese filmmaker is responsible for some of the greatest films of all time and remains the patron saint of Gun Fu. Woo has been continuing to make films in China, with his most recent, 2017's "Manhunt" a return to form in the same vein as "The Killer." But if you've been missing heroic Hollywood bloodshed like "Face/Off" or "Hard Target," now is the time to rejoice as Woo is back with "Silent Night," a dialogue-free Christmas action film starring Joel Kinnaman of "The Killing," "Suicide Squad," and "For All Mankind" fame. This is the perfect time for Woo's return, as films like "Nobody" and the "John Wick" franchise owe their existence to his filmography. In fact, "John Wick" producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are both producers on this project as well.
The tale centers on a father (Kinnaman) who witnesses the death of his son who becomes collateral when caught in the crosshairs of rival gangs on Christmas Eve. The father lost his voice as a result of his own injuries from the incident and chooses vengeance as part of his healing plan. He trains his body like a machine in order to avenge his fallen son, and gives himself over to high-octane revenge. The goal is to capture the emotional heart of a grieving father, paired with Woo's signature action style of bullet ballet and "Fast and Furious"-style car chases.
To put it simply: "Silent Night" is going to melt our f***ing faces off, and you can check out the trailer right here.
Check out the Silent Night trailer below
Oh, we are so back.
Only John Woo could make a trailer that opens with a man training endurance while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and a jangling jingle bell look rad as hell. To be fair, he got some help from stunt coordination by Jeremy Marinas (fight coordinator for "John Wick: Chapter 4") and Bernardo Bucio ("Colombiana"). This is the John Woo movie we've been waiting for, a perfect marriage of his untouchable gunplay and the overpowered machine mayhem of the new generation of American action cinema. This trailer rips. John Woo is a master. December cannot get here fast enough.
Joining Kinnaman in the cast are Scott Mescudi ("X"), Harold Torres ("ZeroZeroZero"), and Catalina Sandino Moreno ("Maria, Full of Grace"), not to mention the countless faceless baddies who are going to be obliterated by Kinnaman throughout the film's runtime. The script was written by Robert Archer Lynn, who also wrote "Adrenaline," "Prisoner," and "Deadbox." While it's still a few months away, "Silent Night" will slay into theaters on December 1, 2023, the same day as the highly anticipated "Godzilla Minus One." Everyone's been chasing the high of Barbenheimer weekend and sure, "Saw Patrol" has a great pun, but I'm buying my tickets for the return of the King of the Monsters and the King of Action.
I highly recommend that you do the same.