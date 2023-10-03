John Woo's Silent Night Trailer Teases The Dialogue-Free Christmas Action Movie

If you're wondering why the last 20 years has felt like something was missing, it's because John Woo hasn't given us a Hollywood action flick since 2003's "Paycheck." The legendary Chinese filmmaker is responsible for some of the greatest films of all time and remains the patron saint of Gun Fu. Woo has been continuing to make films in China, with his most recent, 2017's "Manhunt" a return to form in the same vein as "The Killer." But if you've been missing heroic Hollywood bloodshed like "Face/Off" or "Hard Target," now is the time to rejoice as Woo is back with "Silent Night," a dialogue-free Christmas action film starring Joel Kinnaman of "The Killing," "Suicide Squad," and "For All Mankind" fame. This is the perfect time for Woo's return, as films like "Nobody" and the "John Wick" franchise owe their existence to his filmography. In fact, "John Wick" producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are both producers on this project as well.

The tale centers on a father (Kinnaman) who witnesses the death of his son who becomes collateral when caught in the crosshairs of rival gangs on Christmas Eve. The father lost his voice as a result of his own injuries from the incident and chooses vengeance as part of his healing plan. He trains his body like a machine in order to avenge his fallen son, and gives himself over to high-octane revenge. The goal is to capture the emotional heart of a grieving father, paired with Woo's signature action style of bullet ballet and "Fast and Furious"-style car chases.

To put it simply: "Silent Night" is going to melt our f***ing faces off, and you can check out the trailer right here.