Robin Williams' Daughter Condemns AI Cloning Of His Voice As 'Horrendous' And 'Frankensteinian'

The lives of celebrities can feel very distant (they're called "stars," after all), and discussions of the ethics of AI in Hollywood are therefore mostly centered on broader concerns like devaluing actors' work and impacting the quality of films and television. But a statement by actress Zelda Williams, daughter of beloved comedy performer Robin Williams, has brought a reminder of another major issue: family members having to hear their late loved ones' voices recreated without the person's consent.

Zelda Williams — whose roles include voicing Kuvira in "The Legend of Korra" and various characters in the animated "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" TV shows — signal-boosted a statement by SAG-AFTRA's AI advisor, Justine Bateman, on her Instagram Story on Sunday. Williams followed that up with a statement of her own, writing:

"I am not an impartial voice in SAG's fight against AI. I've witnessed for YEARS how many people want to train these models to create/recreate actors who cannot consent, like Dad. This isn't theoretical, it is very very real. I've already heard AI used to get his 'voice' to say whatever people want and while I find it personally disturbing, the ramifications go far beyond my own feelings."

The use of AI to replace work by writers and actors was a key sticking point in the recently-resolved WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and will be one of the issues contested in upcoming negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP. In her statement ahead of negotiations, Bateman warned: