Ben Affleck Was Cast In Gone Girl Because Of His Awkward Red Carpet Smile

Aside from being a talented actor and director, Ben Affleck is also well known for being sad. At least, that's what the internet thinks. There was the whole "sad Batman" meme that did the rounds after images were first released of Affleck's Dark Knight looking particularly somber in the messy spectacle that was "Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice." Then, during an infamous interview for the film alongside Henry Cavill, Affleck seemed to zone out completely as his co-star spoke, leading to even more widespread "sad Affleck" memes. He even addressed it in a Radio 1 interview, saying, "It taught me not to do interviews with Henry Cavill where I don't say anything and they can lay Simon & Garfunkel tracks over it."

But these are just some of many memes that have immortalized the actor as a withdrawn, perpetually irritated type. The rest have focused on photos of him looking dejected or disinterested on press tours or even, in the case of the popular smoking meme, when he's just trying to hang out by himself. For the most part, Ben Affleck is used to having to put on a brave face, but when he lets it slip, the memers are waiting.

As it turns out, though, Affleck's penchant for treating media appearances and press tours like a chore he'd rather not be doing actually translated quite well to his acting career. In the case of 2014's "Gone Girl," director David Fincher cast Affleck after recognizing the star's talent for conveying his disinterest even while smiling for the press