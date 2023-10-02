Nathan Fielder's The Curse Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Info

Stone is a mega-star, perhaps best known for her lead role in the 2016 blockbuster "La La Land." She is also well-versed in comedy, having starred in "Easy A" and earned her breakout role in "Superbad." This also won't be her first time working with a filmmaker like Safdie. The actress has starred in the two most recent films from Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite" and the forthcoming "Poor Things," which won a Golden Lion at its Venice premiere. Lanthimos is known for his offbeat sensibility, and Stone is uniquely successful at interpreting the strange tone of his work.

The coupling of Fielder and Stone is something the world never saw coming, and yet it makes perfect sense. They both have a similar sense of humor — a wit that rides out the discomfort in the room and finds the funny in it. Although it's easy to see how two awkwardly funny people are similar, it's hard to imagine them having chemistry. But a lack of chemistry or even an active anti-chemistry might make the marital couple all the more interesting. Through Fielder's off-the-rails meta-comedy and Stone's diverse filmography, it's clear that they both have the comedic sensibility and emotional range to pull off a genre-hopping series like "The Curse."

Safdie gained notoriety through his directorial collaboration with his brother on films like "Uncut Gems," but this will not be his first time in front of the camera. Safdie starred opposite Pattinson in "Good Time," which he co-directed with his brother. Additionally, Safdie has had supporting roles in a number of other films, including Christopher Nolan's 2023 smash hit "Oppenheimer." He has played a few nefarious characters in the past, so this won't be totally new territory for him, but he looks almost recognizable in his transformative hair and wardrobe for Dougie.