The Creator Ending Explained: Pretty Fly For An A.I.

This post contains major spoilers for "The Creator."

"There is no creation without destruction." That axiom is one so generally regarded as being perpetually true that it (or a version of it) has been attributed to such disparate figures as Oda Nobunaga, Ramana Maharshi, and Pablo Picasso. When applied to nature, it seems almost self-evident; even the act of reproduction and birth can be damaging (if not fatal) to those who seek to reproduce.

When applied to the whole of human history, it seems troubling truthful, too. So much of humanity has been plagued by a cascading series of deadly conflicts that end up begetting instances of cultural and social progress. War, like all conflict, is an agent of change, an event that ensures nothing will be exactly the same after it's over. In that way, it can be seen as a twisted form of creation as well as destruction, with life forcing itself to persevere through adversity.

It's these themes that co-writer/director Gareth Edwards touches upon in his latest film, "The Creator." Like all good filmmakers working in a genre space, Edwards and co-writer Chris Weitz use their original narrative to explore and comment on a number of issues both timely (the rise of artificial intelligence) and timeless (war, prejudice, parenthood, and so on). Though, in some ways, "The Creator" is a tale many of us have seen before, it's through Edwards' unique take on the themes, visuals, and characters that the movie's musing on the nature of creation becomes compelling, especially as it's viewed on both a macro and micro level simultaneously.