Lower Decks Wants To Redeem The Most Expendable Star Trek Characters

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

There's no such thing as an "easy" job while aboard a Federation starship in the "Trek" universe, but some are definitely more thankless than others. After all, the entire concept of "Lower Decks" revolves around the idea of celebrating the forgotten crewmembers at the absolute bottom of the command food chain. In that light, there's probably no more fitting series in the entire franchise canon that's better equipped for a B-plot like the one that episode 5, titled "Empathological Fallacies," tackled this past week.

While the bulk of the hour follows Vulcan newcomer T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) and the mounting emotional chaos surrounding the arrival of the Betazoid guests, the freshly-appointed Lieutenant Junior Grade Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) is, as usual, suffering from a bit of an existential crisis. Recognizing the tremendous pressure he's putting on himself to live up to his new promotion, his friend and roomie (and still Ensign) Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) tries to give Boimler the perfect distraction. As it so happens, a day spent with Security Chief Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore) could be just what the doctor ordered.

In vintage "Lower Decks" style, however, this helps serve dual purposes. Not only does this storyline give the writers (and us viewers) a chance to spend more time with one of the funniest supporting characters in the entire show, but it also provides the perfect moment to flesh out a historically underappreciated subset of Starfleet officers. Sure, we've seen major "Trek" characters like Chekov and Worf (who gets name-dropped in hilarious fashion in this episode) fill this role in years past, but otherwise, security officers are where "red shirts" go to die. Not so in this episode, which redeems the most expendable characters in the canon.