Futurama's Simulation Episode May Confirm A Controversial Fan Theory

Spoilers for "Futurama" season 11 episode 10 follow.

Okay, so this one is a bit of a reach.

At the beginning of the third-season "Futurama" episode "I Dated a Robot," Fry (Billy West) bursts into the room to declare that he had just seen the most beautiful thing imaginable. It was a glowing sphere of light emblazoned with every known color, including several Fry had never seen before. Amy (Lauren Tom) dismisses Fry's astonishment, explaining that the ball of light was merely a mascot costume worn by a college kid outside the local shoe pavilion.

Fry is incensed that his elevated experience could be pooh-poohed so easily. "For one brief moment," he said, "I felt the heartbeat of creation, and it was one with my own." Amy just shoots back with "Big deal," while the alcoholic robot Bender (John DiMaggio) adds "We all feel like that all the time. You don't hear us gassin' on about it." It seems that, in the 31st century, Earth has achieved a kind of ineffable enlightenment, only it's become so common as to be boring.

This exchange was clearly a fun joke, but some mega-fans (like Reddit user RedSalesperson) have used it to point out a utopian aspect of "Futurama" that is rarely acknowledged, and, by extension, find a borderline tinfoil-hat theory as to the nature of the "Futurama" universe. If Fry can still experience wonder, but the others merely accept it as part of their everyday lives, surely that means the denizens of the future are no longer wanting for anything.

Indeed, the wonders of technology imply that "Futurama" nearly exists in a post-scarcity world ... with perfect VR simulations. That the show's most recent episode posited that the Professor (West) was able to create such a simulation leads to questions about reality.