The Santa Clauses Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Info

It's kind of baffling that "The Santa Clause" is one of those franchises that's still going on today. It feels like something we should be talking about in hushed whispers. Like, "Hey, remember that Disney movie where Tim Allen commits manslaughter against Santa Claus and then undergoes a Cronenbergian physical transformation into Jolly Old St. Nick after inadvertently entering a contractual agreement to take his place? The '90s were wild, man." To be fair, I'm sure even Allen had no idea he would still be playing the cynical toy marketing director turned fabled gift-giver Scott Calvin almost 30 years after starring in the original "Santa Clause" (much less eventually battling a life-size toy version of himself or ending up trapped in an "It's a Wonderful Life"-style alternate reality after striking a Faustian bargain with Martin Short as Jack Frost — those "Santa Clause" film sequels go places, let me tell you).

Yet, here we are in 2023, with season 2 of the Disney+ sequel series "The Santa Clauses" right around the corner. Season 1, much like the feature-length "Santa Clause" sequels before it, was far from a critical darling, but it absolutely has its supporters and brought in a large enough audience to land a renewal. Or, at least, that's what we assume; due to the lack of transparency around the viewership for Disney's streaming service, it's difficult to say with any certainty just how well any single title is faring on Disney+ (even when the House of Mouse provides "official" data to back up its claims).

Anyway, that's enough jibber-jabbering from me. Let's break down everything we know about "The Santa Clauses" season 2 so far.