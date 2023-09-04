Time Is A (Not So) Flat Circle In The Loki Season 2 Teaser
While Disney+ may be delaying a majority of its fall Marvel series release schedule, season 2 of "Loki" is returning with a vengeance. The Marvel TV series stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan, among others, and the release of the first trailer alone was breaking records for the Disney-owned streamer. People can't get enough of Hiddleston's Loki, and it seems as if Disney+ has enough faith in the show's fanbase to return without the assistance of a celebrity-filled promotional press tour (that cannot happen under the SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines). But the trickster God and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) are back, ready to face off against the variants of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). But then again, are Mobius and pals the same characters we know and love, or are we seeing new variants with wildly different personalities?
In the new teaser trailer, we can see that Loki is being pulled across time, with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) — who lest we forget betrayed Loki last season — exclaiming "Everything is turning to s***." If Loki is truly going to warn the universe about the He Who Remains variant of Kang the Conqueror, he's going to need to figure out how to get out of this time pull and back with the TVA. The first season of "Loki" (even if he didn't realize it) was centered on introducing the threat of Kang. Now that we've seen "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and know "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is coming (pending the outcome of the harrowing assault allegations lobbied against Majors), it'll be interesting to see just how season 2 of "Loki" fits into the ongoing saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Check out the Loki season 2 teaser here
Since Sylvie broke the multiverse in season 1, it's safe to assume that season 2 will tackle trying to put things back together, even if the attempts are futile. This new trailer also brings footage of Victor Timely, another variant played by Majors. It's unknown just how the allegations against Majors impacted season 2 of "Loki" (if at all) but he appears to be playing a major role in this season. Along with the aforementioned Hiddleston, Wilson, Di Martino, Huy Quan, and Majors, "Loki" season 2 also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice. Here's the official synopsis for the season:
"'Loki' season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."
The series was created by Michael Waldron, with Eric Martin serving as the show's head writer. Directors on season 2 include Dan Deleeuw, Kasra Farahani, and "Moon Knight" directors, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead. Executive producers of "Loki" include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Hiddleston, Benson & Moorhead, Martin, and Waldron.
"Loki" season 2 returns to Disney+ on October 6, 2023.