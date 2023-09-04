Time Is A (Not So) Flat Circle In The Loki Season 2 Teaser

While Disney+ may be delaying a majority of its fall Marvel series release schedule, season 2 of "Loki" is returning with a vengeance. The Marvel TV series stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Ke Huy Quan, among others, and the release of the first trailer alone was breaking records for the Disney-owned streamer. People can't get enough of Hiddleston's Loki, and it seems as if Disney+ has enough faith in the show's fanbase to return without the assistance of a celebrity-filled promotional press tour (that cannot happen under the SAG-AFTRA strike guidelines). But the trickster God and the Time Variance Authority (TVA) are back, ready to face off against the variants of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). But then again, are Mobius and pals the same characters we know and love, or are we seeing new variants with wildly different personalities?

In the new teaser trailer, we can see that Loki is being pulled across time, with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) — who lest we forget betrayed Loki last season — exclaiming "Everything is turning to s***." If Loki is truly going to warn the universe about the He Who Remains variant of Kang the Conqueror, he's going to need to figure out how to get out of this time pull and back with the TVA. The first season of "Loki" (even if he didn't realize it) was centered on introducing the threat of Kang. Now that we've seen "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and know "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" is coming (pending the outcome of the harrowing assault allegations lobbied against Majors), it'll be interesting to see just how season 2 of "Loki" fits into the ongoing saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.