Man Of Steel Writer Thinks 'It Was Crazy' For DC To Replicate The Marvel Cinematic Universe

David S. Goyer knows a thing or two about how to make a good superhero movie. Not only is he responsible for writing the best superhero trilogy ever made (it's the "Blade" trilogy, don't @ me), but he's also helped pen screenplays for "Batman Begins," "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," "Man of Steel," and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." Not for nothing, he also co-wrote the script for "Terminator: Dark Fate," a criminally underrated "Terminator" film that feels like a spiritual sibling to the superhero genre. This is to say, the man knows what he's talking about when it comes to supes and baddies. During a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast examining his entire career, he admitted that he was saying from the beginning what so many fans of DC Comics have been screaming for over a decade — chasing the high of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a really bad idea.

Goyer and host Joshua Horowitz discussed the reign of Henry Cavill's Superman, agreeing that "Man of Steel" should not have been the only standalone film to star the Last Son of Krypto, and that Warner Bros.' insistence to spark a cinematic universe with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" wasn't the right call. The company wanted to compete with the budding MCU, and it just didn't work.

"I know the pressure we were getting from Warner Bros., which was, 'We need our MCU! We need our MCU!' And I was like let's not run before we walk," Goyer told Horowitz. "There was this revolving door of executives at Warner Bros. and DC. Every 18 months someone new would come in. We were just getting whiplash. Every new person was like, 'We're going to go bigger!'"

These conditions were not exactly conducive to a creative environment.