The Creator Director Gareth Edwards On Finding The Heart Of His Sci-Fi Fairy Tale [Exclusive Interview]

Another thing that really struck me about the film was NOMAD [the U.S. military spaceship that battles against the AI]. It plays a very visceral role in the film, and it has a presence, it has a look, it has a sound. When you were putting together the concept of NOMAD, what were your inspirations for creating that and bringing it to the screen?

Whenever you do a design, you're always trying to merge different ideas together. And for NOMAD, the two that we were definitely looking into — and we have to thank the pandemic, weirdly, for this, because we got an extra year and a half to design stuff — and so it was a bird of prey and an all-seeing eye in the sky, always looking at everybody. So we kept playing with those two shapes and merging them in a way until it just felt right. And there was, I mean, hundreds of designs, probably — very rough ones that would take about five minutes. But I drove James Clyne, who was the production designer, I drove him crazy, and we got to know each other very well. For about four years we were on Zooms where I was watching his desktop when he designed pretty much most of the film. It's pretty incredible.

And what about the sound of NOMAD?

I got to work with Erik [Aadahl] and Ethan [Van der Ryn], who did "Godzilla," where I had such an amazing experience with them. And Eric had been to [Southeast Asia, where "The Creator" was largely filmed] on a trip and taken a sound recording device with him and had banked all this material that he was waiting for the perfect film to use it on. And the thing about Erik and Ethan, what I love about them, is that there's always a dance, is probably the nice way to say it, between music and sound, and it's never a fight. And when we cut the film, [editor] Joe Walker, who did "Dune," he did the original assembly of the film and he didn't use any music. So when we watched the first version of the movie, it was nearly five hours and there was just sound. There was no music whatsoever.

And it really exposes you, because music can hide problems in the storytelling. It can make you feel things and get you out of jail. So not having any music and having just the sounds was really difficult. But it's kind of the way they used to make films in the '70s: They would cut a movie together and never really have much music. And then finally, someone like John Williams comes in and it all gets elevated. So we were like, "Maybe this is the way to approach this. Maybe let's not put any music in for ages." And we got the film down to two hours-and-something, and hadn't put any music in, and we worked just really hard on the story and on the structure and the pacing. And it was super interesting. Part of me thinks that I would do that again, because it puts a lot of pressure on the sound design, but then you're not hiding behind music to save the storytelling, if you know what I mean.