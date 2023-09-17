The Biggest Inspiration For A Haunting In Venice Is A Real-World Crime – Sort Of

Warning: this article discusses major spoilers for "A Haunting in Venice."

It's the moment everybody looks forward to during the trailer for director Kenneth Branagh's newest Hercule Poirot movie. A half-dozen or so A-listers have been crowded into a claustrophobically tight space in some exotic locale. Each character wears expressions that somehow ride the line between crushing guilt and sheer incredulity that they could ever be considered criminals. And, with a magnificent flourish, Branagh's immaculately-groomed mug turns to the camera and somberly pronounces through his thick, deeply-exaggerated Belgian accent: "There has been a murder, and you are all suspects!" (Wait, I may be thinking of something else entirely.)

Despite beginning with its main detective in a far different emotional state than the previous films — living out his days in self-exiled retirement after losing his taste for crime-solving — "A Haunting in Venice" (reviewed by /Film's Josh Spiegel here) doesn't so much as reinvent the classic formula that brought novelist Agatha Christie and the various adaptations of her work so much success. Rather, Branagh and screenwriter Michael Green purposefully hew close to all the fan-favorite touchstones of the genre, but with the added wrinkle of only taking the loosest inspiration from the source material this time around. This may leave viewers wondering whether the creative team looked to other references when it came time to punching up a story that few, admittedly, would consider among Christie's best.

The answer, fittingly enough, is anything but straightforward. While the murder at the heart of this mystery isn't based on any one true story, Branagh's latest outing does channel its horror through some very real-world atrocities. By specifically setting this supernaturally-tinged tale in 1947 and emphasizing the ghosts of Poirot's past, "A Haunting in Venice" shines by reckoning with the scars of war.