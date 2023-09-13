Why The Five Nights At Freddy's Films Should Treat William Afton Like Jigsaw

If you're not familiar with "Five Nights at Freddy's," you'd be forgiven for thinking that the titular FredBear animatronic was the big baddie of the series. Similarly, those unfamiliar with the "Saw" films might see Billy the Puppet as the ultimate villain; after all, his spiral-cheeked face is the one unsuspecting victims see on their video tapes instructing them how to survive a Saw trap. However, in both "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Saw," there is a proverbial (or literal) human puppet master behind all of the carnage that is the true villain of their respective franchises. There are rumors that there will be at least three "Five Nights at Freddy's" films, which means there's potential that "Five Nights at Freddy's" could be the next major horror franchise if the first film performs as well as Blumhouse and Universal hope it does.

For decades, horror franchises were often built around a singular character, but in the last decade or so, all of the major new horror series feature multiple villains, like in The Conjuring Universe, or an existential threat like "Train to Busan" or "The Purge." Save for Art the Clown in the "Terrifier" series (which operates under traditional slasher rules) it's become less and less likely that a non-legacy horror series will be centered on one ominous figure and their acolytes.

All of that could change with "Five Nights at Freddy's," whose central villain, William Afton, rivals Jigsaw in the "horrible human" department. Also known as "Purple Guy," Afton is a serial killer who murdered an estimated dozen children, and is the co-founder of Fredbear's Family Diner and Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. He's a real piece of work and a genuinely terrifying antagonist who could hold his own among any of the genre's most-loved human monsters.

But if you ask me? The best thing for the "Five Nights at Freddy's series would be to treat Afton like Jigsaw.