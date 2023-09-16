X Ending Explained: The Importance Of Being Randy

Ti West's 2022 film "X" is a stylish but largely off-the-rack slasher movie wherein victims are stalked and killed, one by one, in standard slasher movie location #31 — in this case, a remote country farm. Curiously, the film's violence and everyday slasher elements are its weakest, with West filming various slayings with only slightly more panache than one might see in a random slasher sequel from the mid-1980s. As a grumpy old Gen-Xer who grew up during the heyday of slashers, I was unimpressed with West's more or less faithful recreation.

There are, however, some intriguing themes of lust and loss that made "X" warrant slightly closer attention than many of your average slasher movies. "X" is set in Texas in 1979 — already giving off "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" vibes — and follows a group of adult filmmakers who have been, for unstated reasons, drummed out of the mainstream porn scene. They want to make an ambitious, daringly arty adult feature but have to leave city limits in order to do so. The only location they could find was a Texan farmhouse owned by the elderly Howard (Stephen Ure) and his wife Pearl (Mia Goth). Goth, one might know, was in her late 20s when she filmed "X," and required extensive makeup to play Pearl. Goth also played one of the adult film's young actors, Maxine.

While the adult filmmakers shoot their dirty movie, Pearl stalks the set, spying on the sex with a mixture of utter titillation and distant sadness. Later in the film, she flirts with Maxine and even attempts to slip into bed with her. Pearl, one can see, is rediscovering the lost lust of her youth. She longs to be in her own young, zesty, horny body again. In the case of "X," it's literal.