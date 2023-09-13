Swamp Thing Writer, Universe Details, Rumors, And More Info

The old DC Universe is dead, long live the DC Universe. As we get closer and closer to the rebirth of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC hierarchy of power, there is plenty to be excited about, from new takes on iconic characters and also fresh new faces making the leap to the big screen.

One of the most exciting aspects of the new universe is the opportunity to get deeply weird, and no project feels as full of potential for weirdness as "Swamp Thing." We don't know much about the movie just yet, but it is a sign of confidence, Swamp Thing was the first upcoming DC movie to get a director announcement (other than James Gunn tackling "Superman: Legacy"), so it is clear DC's resident green monster will be an important part of the new universe.

There's plenty to be excited about and to speculate over as we await the release of "Swamp Thing," so let's dive into what we know of the movie so far.