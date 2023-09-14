Cool Stuff: A Massive Giant-Man Action Figure Is The Latest Marvel Legends Crowdfunded Project

Following the successful crowdfunding for the "Star Wars Rebels" ship the Ghost, Hasbro's crowdfunding initiative HasLab is digging back into Marvel Comics territory for their latest collectible effort. Even though the most recent Marvel Legends HasLab project failed to garner enough funds for fans to get their hands on the Engine of Vengeance for the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, Hasbro is back with another comic book-inspired figure, and it's a big one.

Hasbro

Following the successful funding of the ginormous action figures for the Sentinel robot and Galactus, HasLab has collected enough Pym Particles to give us the larger-than-life Avenger known as Giant-Man.

Hasbro

The massive new action figure is scaled to the 6-inch toys from the Marvel Legends line, and the 24-inch tall collectible towers over the other classic Marvel Comics characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America, complete with 91 total points of articulation, including 29 points in each hand. However, the only way to get your hands on Giant-Man is to join the crowdfunding campaign that is running from now through October 24, 2023.

Get a look at the HasLab Marvel Legends Giant-Man action figure below!