Cool Stuff: A Massive Giant-Man Action Figure Is The Latest Marvel Legends Crowdfunded Project
Following the successful crowdfunding for the "Star Wars Rebels" ship the Ghost, Hasbro's crowdfunding initiative HasLab is digging back into Marvel Comics territory for their latest collectible effort. Even though the most recent Marvel Legends HasLab project failed to garner enough funds for fans to get their hands on the Engine of Vengeance for the Robbie Reyes version of Ghost Rider, Hasbro is back with another comic book-inspired figure, and it's a big one.
Following the successful funding of the ginormous action figures for the Sentinel robot and Galactus, HasLab has collected enough Pym Particles to give us the larger-than-life Avenger known as Giant-Man.
The massive new action figure is scaled to the 6-inch toys from the Marvel Legends line, and the 24-inch tall collectible towers over the other classic Marvel Comics characters like Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America, complete with 91 total points of articulation, including 29 points in each hand. However, the only way to get your hands on Giant-Man is to join the crowdfunding campaign that is running from now through October 24, 2023.
Get a look at the HasLab Marvel Legends Giant-Man action figure below!
Hey, big guy!
The Marvel Legends Giant-Man figure will cost $199.99, and it needs 10,000 total backers in order to be produced by Hasbro. At the time of this writing, the backers are close to 4,200, and there are still 42 days left to get the required number of supporters. That's a pretty good sign for this project, which will ship sometime in fall 2024 if it ends up fully funded.
Along with the ultra-articulated body, there are also two alternate face plates for the figure with different expressions, one with a bit of a demented smile, and the other filled with anger.
However, there are also a couple of stretch goals that will make Giant-Man even more cool. If the project reaches 12,000 backers, the figure will come with a zombie faceplate, inspired by the "Marvel Zombies" comic book arc, and he looks pretty hungry for brains. Then, if the project manages to reach 14,000 backers, it will also include a Skrull faceplate, allowing a giant shapeshifter to terrorize the rest of your collection.
Personally, I would have preferred to see a Giant-Man modeled after Paul Rudd's appearance as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems like the Marvel Comics character collectors are more rabid than the MCU action figure collectors, so that's probably why Hasbro hasn't ventured into that territory with a HasLab project yet.
If you're interested in supporting the Marvel Legends Giant-Man project from HasLab, you just have to pre-order before 11:59 PM EST on October 23, 2023.