Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Rebels Ship The Ghost As Crowdfunded Toy For The Vintage Collection
Now that the expansion of the "Star Wars" universe in "The Mandalorian" is reaching back into the history of the animated side of the galaxy, that's opened the floodgates for various characters previously only seen in the likes of "Clone Wars" to cross over into live-action. The same can be said for the more recent animated series "Star Wars Rebels," which will see almost all of the show's main characters appearing in the upcoming "Ahsoka" series on Disney+ (watch the trailer here). In honor of Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Chopper joining Ahsoka Tano and Zeb Orrelios in the live-action "Star Wars" universe, Hasbro is bringing their trusty ship, the Ghost, to collectible shelves.
Hasbro's latest crowdfunded HasLab project in the Star Wars Vintage Collection toy line is the Ghost, scaled to the 3.75-inch action figures. Measuring 28 inches wide, 34.5 inches long, an 13 inches high, not only is the ship big enough to hold 15 "Star Wars" action figures, but it features a lot of detailed elements for maximum playability. "Star Wars Rebels" fans will cheer as they empty their wallets. Get more details below.
'You're in command of the Ghost now'
HasLab's Ghost ship comes not long after fans successfully funded "The Mandalorian" Razor Crest starship, and since Ahsoka debuted in live-action by way of the Disney+ series, it only makes sense to follow it up with the "Star Wars Rebels" vehicle. As HasLab notes, this is the biggest "Star Wars" ship playset since Jabba's Sail Barge, and fans have been demanding it:
The Ghost is not just any ship. It's been highly requested by you, the fans, not just for its intricate design but for everything it represents: the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, the power of resilience and found family, and maintaining hope against all odds.
Now, Ahsoka Tano is on a mission to protect a vulnerable galaxy in the aftermath of the fall of the Empire. To do so, she's enlisting help from some old allies – ones that once knew her as "Fulcrum." Enter the well-loved starship that the Spectre crew once called home ...
In order for the Ghost to become a reality, the project needs 8,000 backers willing to pledge $499.99 fo the price of the starship playset. The good news is that, at the time of this writing, the project already has over 7,500 backers. With 44 days left until the crowfunding window is over, this project looks like it's destined to be produced.
'Take care of her. I want her back'
By default, here's what you get with the Ghost playset, which also includes the Phantom II (seen above, separated from the Ghost), the ship's shuttle that acts as its only smaller armed starfighter.
- Opening front ramp
- Removable landing gear
- Multiple removable panels for interior access
- Nose turret with removable canopy
- 360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret
Meanwhile, the Phantom II can fit a single figure, has functional landing gear, and an exclusive removable mini bust of Chopper that can be popped in and out behind the cockpit exterior.
The interior of the Ghost is incredible detailed, too. The ship itself can fit at least 15 figures within these play areas inside the ship:
- Main cockpit that seats four figures
- Nose turret for one figure
- Crew quarters with bunk beds for multiple figures
- Captain's quarters with a single bed
- Galley and lounge with seating, game table, and dining table
On top of all that, the ship comes with a Vintage Collection carded figure of General Hera Syndulla with artwork inspired by the mural from "Star Wars Rebels." If you want to complete the collection, fans will have to back the Ghost project in a major way. Here are the three stretch goals for HasLab's Ghost playset:
- Unlock #1 at 11,000 backers: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Ezra Bridger figure with 5 accessories
- Unlock #2 at 14,000 backers: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Kanan Jarrus figure with 5 accessories
- Unlock #3 at 17,000 backers: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Zeb Orrelios figure with 2 accessories
Presumably, there will be other opportunities to complete the collection with figures for Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano, maybe even Chopper. But this is everything included with the Ghost playset. This sounds like a must-have for "Star Wars Rebels" fans, so if you're interested, head over to HasLab and joining the crowdfunding now.