Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Rebels Ship The Ghost As Crowdfunded Toy For The Vintage Collection

By default, here's what you get with the Ghost playset, which also includes the Phantom II (seen above, separated from the Ghost), the ship's shuttle that acts as its only smaller armed starfighter.

Opening front ramp

Removable landing gear

Multiple removable panels for interior access

Nose turret with removable canopy

360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret

Meanwhile, the Phantom II can fit a single figure, has functional landing gear, and an exclusive removable mini bust of Chopper that can be popped in and out behind the cockpit exterior.

The interior of the Ghost is incredible detailed, too. The ship itself can fit at least 15 figures within these play areas inside the ship:

Main cockpit that seats four figures Nose turret for one figure Crew quarters with bunk beds for multiple figures Captain's quarters with a single bed Galley and lounge with seating, game table, and dining table

On top of all that, the ship comes with a Vintage Collection carded figure of General Hera Syndulla with artwork inspired by the mural from "Star Wars Rebels." If you want to complete the collection, fans will have to back the Ghost project in a major way. Here are the three stretch goals for HasLab's Ghost playset:

Unlock #1 at 11,000 backers: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Ezra Bridger figure with 5 accessories

Unlock #2 at 14,000 backers: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Kanan Jarrus figure with 5 accessories

Unlock #3 at 17,000 backers: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Zeb Orrelios figure with 2 accessories

Presumably, there will be other opportunities to complete the collection with figures for Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano, maybe even Chopper. But this is everything included with the Ghost playset. This sounds like a must-have for "Star Wars Rebels" fans, so if you're interested, head over to HasLab and joining the crowdfunding now.