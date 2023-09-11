Cool Stuff: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With 100 Animated Films In One Blu-Ray Collection
Since the Writers Guild of American and Screen Actors Guild are both still on strike, this year's Destination D23 convention down in Orlando, Florida didn't really have much of anything to showcase. Sure, the studio showed some footage from Disney's upcoming animated movie "Wish," and they announced that "Haunted Mansion" would be hitting Disney+ in October. But there was one other announcement that might be intriguing for anyone who is both a Disney fan and a physical media collector.
This fall, the House of Mouse will be releasing the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, which collects 100 animated films from both Disney and Pixar, reaching as far back as "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and up through this summer's "Elemental" from Pixar. All of the movies come in a big three-volume set that unfolds in collectible storybooks. The Disney100 Blu-ray box set also includes the original theatrical poster art for every movie within the storybook, as well as a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation's all-new animated musical fantasy "Wish," a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving, and a certificate of authenticity. Plus, along with all of the physical Blu-ray discs, you'll get a digital copy of each movie too.
However, the price tag is a little steep, so if you're the Disney fanatic who must have all of these movies, prepare to empty your wallet.
Where to buy the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection
The Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will be available for pre-order only on Walmart.com beginning September 18, and the box set will actually be released on November 14. For 100 Disney and Pixar movies, you'll be paying $1,500. Yes, that's quite the steep pricetag, but that comes out to $15 per movie, which is fairly reasonable, even though many of these Blu-ray discs on their own cost a bit less than that.
The press release for the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection indicates that select Pixar titles also include a bonus disc with extras. That would seem to imply that most of these movies don't come with special features, but there could end up being a few available on each of the movies' discs. Plus, the digital copies presumably have access to the special features, so I suppose it evens out.
Honestly, as cool as this box set is, I must say that it feels like it's only for the most hardcore Disney fan. But even then, I feel like there's still a very limited audience for it. Because if you're a big enough Disney fan to want this box set, you probably already have almost all of these movies. Perhaps the better option would have been to release this box set on 4K, but that likely would have been significantly more expensive.
Complete list of movies in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection
Here's the full list of movies you'll get in the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection box set:
1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)
2. Pinocchio (1940)
3. Fantasia (1940)
4. Dumbo (1941)
5. Bambi (1942)
6. Saludos Amigos (1943)
7. The Three Caballeros (1945)
8. Make Mine Music (1946)
9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947)
10. Melody Time (1948)
11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)
12. Cinderella (1950)
13. Alice in Wonderland (1951)
14. Peter Pan (1953)
15. Lady and the Tramp (1955)
16. Sleeping Beauty (1959)
17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)
18. The Sword in the Stone (1963)
19. The Jungle Book (1967)
20. The Aristocats (1970)
21. Robin Hood (1973)
22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)
23. The Rescuers (1977)
24. The Fox and The Hound (1981)
25. The Black Cauldron (1985)
26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)
27. Oliver & Company (1988)
28. The Little Mermaid (1989)
29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990)
30. Beauty and the Beast (1991)
31. Aladdin (1992)
32. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
33. The Lion King (1994)
34. A Goofy Movie (1995)
35. Pocahontas (1995)
36. Toy Story (1995)
37. James and the Giant Peach (1996)
38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)
39. Hercules (1997)
40. Mulan (1998)
41. A Bug's Life (1998)
42. Tarzan (1999)
43. Toy Story 2 (1999)
44. Fantasia/2000 (2000)
45. The Tigger Movie (2000)
46. Dinosaur (2000)
47. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)
48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)
49. Monsters, Inc. (2001)
50. Return to Never Land (2002)
51. Lilo & Stitch (2002)
52. Treasure Planet (2002)
53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003)
54. Piglet's Big Movie (2003)
55. Finding Nemo (2003)
56. Brother Bear (2003)
57. Home on the Range (2004)
58. The Incredibles (2004)
59. Pooh's Heffalump Movie (2005)
60. Chicken Little (2005)
61. Cars (2006)
62. Meet the Robinsons (2007)
63. Ratatouille (2007)
64. Wall•E (2008)
65. Tinker Bell (2008)
66. Bolt (2008)
67. Up (2009)
68. The Princess and the Frog (2009)
69. Toy Story 3 (2010)
70. Tangled (2010)
71. Cars 2 (2011)
72. Winnie the Pooh (2011)
73. Brave (2012)
74. Frankenweenie (2012)
75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012)
76. Monsters University (2013)
77. Planes (2013)
78. Frozen (2013)
79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014)
80. Big Hero 6 (2014)
81. Inside Out (2015)
82. The Good Dinosaur (2015)
83. Zootopia (2016)
84. Finding Dory (2016)
85. Moana (2016)
86. Cars 3 (2017)
87. Coco (2017)
88. Incredibles 2 (2018)
89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)
90. Toy Story 4 (2019)
91. Frozen 2 (2019)
92. Onward (2020)
93. Soul (2020)
94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
95. Luca (2021)
96. Encanto (2021)
97. Turning Red (2022)
98. Lightyear (2022)
99. Strange World (2022)
100. Elemental (2023)