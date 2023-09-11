Cool Stuff: Disney Celebrates 100 Years With 100 Animated Films In One Blu-Ray Collection

Since the Writers Guild of American and Screen Actors Guild are both still on strike, this year's Destination D23 convention down in Orlando, Florida didn't really have much of anything to showcase. Sure, the studio showed some footage from Disney's upcoming animated movie "Wish," and they announced that "Haunted Mansion" would be hitting Disney+ in October. But there was one other announcement that might be intriguing for anyone who is both a Disney fan and a physical media collector.

This fall, the House of Mouse will be releasing the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection, which collects 100 animated films from both Disney and Pixar, reaching as far back as "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and up through this summer's "Elemental" from Pixar. All of the movies come in a big three-volume set that unfolds in collectible storybooks. The Disney100 Blu-ray box set also includes the original theatrical poster art for every movie within the storybook, as well as a collectible lithograph from Disney Animation's all-new animated musical fantasy "Wish," a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney 100 engraving, and a certificate of authenticity. Plus, along with all of the physical Blu-ray discs, you'll get a digital copy of each movie too.

However, the price tag is a little steep, so if you're the Disney fanatic who must have all of these movies, prepare to empty your wallet.